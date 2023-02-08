Elden Ring Achievements & Trophies list

Elden Ring already presents players with a devilishly tough challenge from start to finish, but for players wanting to go the extra mile, there are plenty of Elden Ring Achievements and Trophies to collect along the way.

Placing very high on our 2022 Game of the Year Awards list, Elden Ring is a stunning game that has rightfully claimed the adulation and acclaim of players and peers alike.

Considered to be FromSoftware’s magnum opus – an achievement in itself given their library of Souls games that came before it – Elden Ring presents players with a living, breathing open world of challenging chaos.

Aside from the game’s main bosses, sub-bosses, and its colosseum, PlayStation and Xbox owners are also presented with additional objectives to tackle in the form of Elden Ring trophies and achievements.

What are the secret achievements in Elden Ring: Hidden achievements

In total, Elden Ring has 41 Achievements and 42 Trophies – with the additional Trophy being the platinum trophy earned for accumulating the base 41 Trophies.

But of the game’s main list, only five of these are revealed from the get-go, with the rest being hidden away from plain sight. This is so that the game’s bosses and secrets are not given away so easily.

Fortunately, we’ve provided every single Achievement and Trophy, with full descriptions, in the game so that you know what you need to do.

Elden Ring: All Achievements & Trophies

Elden Ring: Obtained all trophies

Obtained all trophies God-Slaying Armament: Upgraded any armament to its highest stage

Upgraded any armament to its highest stage Legendary Armaments: Acquired all legendary armaments

Acquired all legendary armaments Legendary Ashen Remains: Acquired all legendary ashen remains

Acquired all legendary ashen remains Legendary Sorceries and Incantations: Acquired all legendary sorceries and incantations

Acquired all legendary sorceries and incantations Legendary Talismans: Acquired all legendary talismans

Acquired all legendary talismans Elden Lord: Achieved the “Elden Lord” ending

Achieved the “Elden Lord” ending Age of the Stars: Achieved the “Age of the Stars” ending

Achieved the “Age of the Stars” ending Lord of Frenzied Flame: Achieved the “Lord of Frenzied Flame” ending

Achieved the “Lord of Frenzied Flame” ending Shardbearer Godrick: Defeated Shardbearer Godrick

Defeated Shardbearer Godrick Shardbearer Radahn: Defeated Shardbearer Radahn

Defeated Shardbearer Radahn Shardbearer Morgott: Defeated Shardbearer Morgott

Defeated Shardbearer Morgott Shardbearer Rykard: Defeated Shardbearer Rykard

Defeated Shardbearer Rykard Shardbearer Malenia: Defeated Shardbearer Malenia

Defeated Shardbearer Malenia Shardbearer Mohg: Defeated Shardbearer Mohg

Defeated Shardbearer Mohg Maliketh the Black Blade: Defeated Maliketh the Black Blade

Defeated Maliketh the Black Blade Hoarah Loux, Warrior: Defeated Hoarah Loux, Warrior

Defeated Hoarah Loux, Warrior Dragonlord Placidusax: Defeated Dragonlord Placidusax

Defeated Dragonlord Placidusax Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon: Defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon

Defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon Lichdragon Fortissax: Defeated Lichdragon Fortissax

Defeated Lichdragon Fortissax Godskin Duo: Defeated Godskin Duo

Defeated Godskin Duo Fire Giant: Defeated Fire Giant

Defeated Fire Giant Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella: Defeated Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella

Defeated Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella Regal Ancestor Spirit: Defeated Regal Ancestor Spirit

Defeated Regal Ancestor Spirit Valiant Gargoyles: Defeated Valiant Gargoyles

Defeated Valiant Gargoyles Margit, the Fell Omen: Defeated Margit, the Fell Omen

Defeated Margit, the Fell Omen Red Wolf of Radagon: Defeated the Red Wolf of Radagon

Defeated the Red Wolf of Radagon Godskin Noble: Defeated Godskin Noble

Defeated Godskin Noble Magma Wyrm Makar: Defeated Magma Wyrm Makar

Defeated Magma Wyrm Makar Godfrey, First Elden Lord: Defeated Godfrey, First Elden Lord

Defeated Godfrey, First Elden Lord Mohg, the Omen: Defeated Mohg, the Omen

Defeated Mohg, the Omen Mimic Tear: Defeated Mimic Tear

Defeated Mimic Tear Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree: Defeated Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree

Defeated Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree Astel, Naturalborn of the Void: Defeated Astel, Naturalborn of the Void

Defeated Astel, Naturalborn of the Void Leonine Misbegotten: Defeated the Leonine Misbegotten

Defeated the Leonine Misbegotten Royal Knight Loretta: Defeated Royal Knight Loretta

Defeated Royal Knight Loretta Elemer of the Briar: Defeated Elemer of the Briar

Defeated Elemer of the Briar Ancestor Spirit: Defeated Ancestor Spirit

Defeated Ancestor Spirit Commander Niall: Defeated Commander Niall

Defeated Commander Niall Roundtable Hold: Arrived at Roundtable Hold

Arrived at Roundtable Hold Great Rune: Restored the power of a Great Rune

Restored the power of a Great Rune Erdtree Aflame: Used kindling to set the Erdtree aflame

Plenty of players are still being drawn to the Lands Between, and if you want to learn more about the game or just need some advice, then check out our other Elden Rings guides:

