Elden Ring Achievements & Trophies list

Elden Ring already presents players with a devilishly tough challenge from start to finish, but for players wanting to go the extra mile, there are plenty of Elden Ring Achievements and Trophies to collect along the way.
Placing very high on our 2022 Game of the Year Awards list, Elden Ring is a stunning game that has rightfully claimed the adulation and acclaim of players and peers alike.
Considered to be FromSoftware’s magnum opus – an achievement in itself given their library of Souls games that came before it – Elden Ring presents players with a living, breathing open world of challenging chaos.
Aside from the game’s main bosses, sub-bosses, and its colosseum, PlayStation and Xbox owners are also presented with additional objectives to tackle in the form of Elden Ring trophies and achievements.
What are the secret achievements in Elden Ring: Hidden achievements
In total, Elden Ring has 41 Achievements and 42 Trophies – with the additional Trophy being the platinum trophy earned for accumulating the base 41 Trophies.
But of the game’s main list, only five of these are revealed from the get-go, with the rest being hidden away from plain sight. This is so that the game’s bosses and secrets are not given away so easily.
Fortunately, we’ve provided every single Achievement and Trophy, with full descriptions, in the game so that you know what you need to do.
Elden Ring: All Achievements & Trophies
- Elden Ring: Obtained all trophies
- God-Slaying Armament: Upgraded any armament to its highest stage
- Legendary Armaments: Acquired all legendary armaments
- Legendary Ashen Remains: Acquired all legendary ashen remains
- Legendary Sorceries and Incantations: Acquired all legendary sorceries and incantations
- Legendary Talismans: Acquired all legendary talismans
- Elden Lord: Achieved the “Elden Lord” ending
- Age of the Stars: Achieved the “Age of the Stars” ending
- Lord of Frenzied Flame: Achieved the “Lord of Frenzied Flame” ending
- Shardbearer Godrick: Defeated Shardbearer Godrick
- Shardbearer Radahn: Defeated Shardbearer Radahn
- Shardbearer Morgott: Defeated Shardbearer Morgott
- Shardbearer Rykard: Defeated Shardbearer Rykard
- Shardbearer Malenia: Defeated Shardbearer Malenia
- Shardbearer Mohg: Defeated Shardbearer Mohg
- Maliketh the Black Blade: Defeated Maliketh the Black Blade
- Hoarah Loux, Warrior: Defeated Hoarah Loux, Warrior
- Dragonlord Placidusax: Defeated Dragonlord Placidusax
- Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon: Defeated Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon
- Lichdragon Fortissax: Defeated Lichdragon Fortissax
- Godskin Duo: Defeated Godskin Duo
- Fire Giant: Defeated Fire Giant
- Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella: Defeated Dragonkin Soldier of Nokstella
- Regal Ancestor Spirit: Defeated Regal Ancestor Spirit
- Valiant Gargoyles: Defeated Valiant Gargoyles
- Margit, the Fell Omen: Defeated Margit, the Fell Omen
- Red Wolf of Radagon: Defeated the Red Wolf of Radagon
- Godskin Noble: Defeated Godskin Noble
- Magma Wyrm Makar: Defeated Magma Wyrm Makar
- Godfrey, First Elden Lord: Defeated Godfrey, First Elden Lord
- Mohg, the Omen: Defeated Mohg, the Omen
- Mimic Tear: Defeated Mimic Tear
- Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree: Defeated Loretta, Knight of the Haligtree
- Astel, Naturalborn of the Void: Defeated Astel, Naturalborn of the Void
- Leonine Misbegotten: Defeated the Leonine Misbegotten
- Royal Knight Loretta: Defeated Royal Knight Loretta
- Elemer of the Briar: Defeated Elemer of the Briar
- Ancestor Spirit: Defeated Ancestor Spirit
- Commander Niall: Defeated Commander Niall
- Roundtable Hold: Arrived at Roundtable Hold
- Great Rune: Restored the power of a Great Rune
- Erdtree Aflame: Used kindling to set the Erdtree aflame
Plenty of players are still being drawn to the Lands Between, and if you want to learn more about the game or just need some advice, then check out our other Elden Rings guides:
