Mason Greenwood confirmed in EA FC 24 but not Ultimate Team

EA SPORTS has confirmed that shamed Manchester United player Mason Greenwood will be in EA FC 24 when it comes out on September 29 — but he won’t be available in Ultimate Team at launch.

Greenwood, currently 21 years old, was arrested on January 30, 2022, following the emergence of a series of concerning social media posts. Subsequently, he faced charges in court for attempted rape, coercive control, and assault, vehemently denying any wrongdoing.

After his arrest, he was promptly ousted from FIFA 23. From that point forward, he remained under scrutiny, both in the criminal justice system and by Manchester United, as they sought to reach a just resolution to the matter.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

In February 2023, criminal proceedings against Greenwood were terminated after the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) determined that there was no longer a realistic likelihood of securing a conviction following the withdrawal of key witnesses.

Mason Greenwood EA FC return

In August, Greenwood completed a loan move to La Liga side Getafe, to much fanfare in the Spanish city.

As such, EA SPORTS explained in a statement to Mirror Gaming, he will be in EA FC 24 — but not immediately in Ultimate Team.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

“EA Sports FC 24 authentically reflects the active rosters of teams and clubs in the real world of football,” the statement read. “As he is now part of an active roster with Getafe CF, Mason Greenwood will be included in FC 24.”

Article continues after ad

However, his absence from Ultimate Team was explained, too. “As Greenwood was not part of an active roster at the time of our cut-off date for final team and player data, he will not appear in Ultimate Team at launch,” EA explained.

Article continues after ad

This suggests that Greenwood will eventually be added to Ultimate Team, though when that could happen remains to be seen.

This comes just a week after Sports Interactive confirmed Mason Greenwood will be returning to Football Manager in the game’s next update.