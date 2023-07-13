EA FC 24 ICONS: All Legends leaked and confirmed so far

EA FC 24 adds to the always-growing list of ICONS by including women footballers for the first time in series history. Here is every leaked and confirmed icon we know so far.

FIFA 23 unfortunately removed more ICONS than added. Superstars like Diego Maradona, Deco, Ryan Giggs, and Pep Guardiola departed from the series. EA made up for it by adding three long-awaited legends. Xabi Alonso, Gerd Muller, and Jairzingo all made their series debuts.

EA FC 24 opens up an exciting new door of opportunity by adding Women’s football Icons and Heroes.

The developers already confirmed one Icon, but we expect a few more to crop up before September. Let’s jump right into it.

Confirmed ICONS in EA SPORTS FC 24

US Women’s Soccer legend Mia Hamm is the first confirmed ICON in EA SPORTS FC 24. She is featured on the Ultimate Edition cover and also made an appearance in the official gameplay trailer.

Hamm is a two-time Olympic gold medalist and two-time World Cup winner. The electrifying forward starred for 17 years on the US national soccer team and was the face of the first women’s professional soccer league in the United States.

Up until 2013, Hamm held the record for most international goals with 158 and still sits in third place. Hamm was named FIFA World Player of the Year twice and is widely regarded as the best female soccer player in history.

Leaked ICONS in EA SPORTS FC 24

Zico, Franck Ribery, and Bobby Charlton have been leaked as new ICONS in EA SPORTS FC 24.

Zico was often called the “White Pele” for his creative genius as an attacking midfielder for Flamengo and the Brazilian national team. With 48 goals in 71 international appearances, Zico is the fifth-highest scorer in Brazil’s history.

Along with being regarded as one of the best playmakers and free-kick specialists in football history, Zico is also viewed as one of the greatest players of all time.

Franck Ribery only just retired from football in 2022, but he has done more than enough in his career to warrant an ICON card immediately. Ribery won nine Bundesliga titles with Bayern Munich, one Champions League, and six DFB-Pokal trophies. The dynamic winger made 81 appearances for France.

Charlton is a man who doesn’t need an introduction. The English midfielder is considered one of the greatest players of all time, winning a World Cup in England in 1996 and the Ballon d’Or that year as well. Charlton made over 600 appearances for Manchester United and is one of only nine players to win a World Cup, Champions League, and Ballon d’Or.

That’s everything we know so far about ICONS. For more, check out the rest of our EA FC 24 coverage.