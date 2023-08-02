Diablo 4 dev says Patch 1.1.1 will address game-breaking VRAM issues

Diablo 4’s VRAM issues weren’t mentioned in the recent patch notes, but a Blizzard developer promises a fix will go live with Update 1.1.1.

PC players began reporting VRAM troubles shortly after the Diablo title launched. The issue stems from the game overutilizing the VRAM of graphics cards, resulting in performance hiccups and even crashes.

Apparently, the problem especially targets high-end graphics cards. One user on the Blizzard Forums wrote in June, “I see that the game starts gradually [using] all [of my] video card memory, and when it does, it freezes my pc!! I always played on ultra settings without any problems.”

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, this doesn’t appear to be an isolated incident for just a handful of Diablo 4 players. And many continue to wonder when Blizzard will deploy a proper fix. According to one developer, a patch addressing the matter will launch soon.

Diablo 4 dev promises a fix for VRAM problems is incoming

Blizzard Entertainment has unleashed the 1.1.1 patch notes, but not everything featured in the update received mention. This is according to the franchise’s Community lead, Adam Fletcher.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

In response to a fan asking about a fix for the VRAM memory leak, Fletcher said, “Yeah [Patch 1.1.1] has some changes to VRAM management.” Even once the patch goes live, the developer assured players that Blizzard will continue to monitor the situation.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard, Adam Fletcher/Twitter

Once the patch actually arrives, players will have to judge for themselves whether or not it significantly impacts Diablo 4’s VRAM usage.

Fortunately, the wait won’t continue for too much longer. Diablo 4 Patch 1.1.1. is slated to arrive on Tuesday, August 8. In addition to addressing the VRAM hiccups, the update also promises several class-specific buffs and bug fixes.