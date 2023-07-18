Diablo 4 players blast Blizzard for only adding one Uber Unique Item in new patch

After reading the patch notes for update 1.1.0, Diablo 4 players are furious that only one new Uber Unique Item is launching with Season 1.

Blizzard shipped the newest Diablo installment with a total of six Uber Unique Items in tow. These incredibly rare items only drop from enemies level 85 and up and boast 820 Item Power.

Simply put, Uber Uniques count among the most powerful pieces of gear and weaponry in the game. The list of six includes all of the following: Andariel’s Visage, Doombringer, Harlequin Crest, Melted Heart of Selig, Ring of Starless Skies, and The Grandfather.

Because they’re so difficult to find, players were hoping Season 1 would add at least a few more to the loot pool. Patch notes for Diablo 4’s latest update show that such wishes won’t be met.

Diablo 4 players furious about Uber Unique Item addition

The 1.1.0 patch notes reveal that six Uniques have just joined the loot pool in Diablo 4. Five of the items are class-specific, while the last is an Uber Unique – Ahavarion Spear of Lycander – meant for general use. But since the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander is a staff, only Druids and Soreceres can wield it.

In a sarcastic post on the official Diablo subreddit, user TJFail mockingly praised Blizzard for “adding ANOTHER Uber Unique Legendary” for Season 1.

“The difference from launch to this season loot-wise is literally 1 unique and a legendary per class,” the poster wrote.

Notably, a look through the thread’s responses shows TJFail isn’t alone in their thinking. One person replied, “What a waste of developer time.”

“The drop rates for these super rare uniques [are] just flat-out stupid. They basically do not exist,” someone else commented. Another person agreed, saying some of the uniques aren’t even worth the stress.

A different Redditor questioned the benefit of even using Diablo 4’s new Uber Unique. The Uber Staff will let players gain a “random Shrine effect for 10-20 seconds after killing an Elite enemy.” Noted one fan who’s not convinced by the Ahavarion Spear of Lycander, “It doesn’t even sound like a good unique.”

Of course, the true pros and cons of the item won’t be fully understood until someone actually finds it.