Diablo 4 patch breaks rare item it was supposed to buff

Diablo 4 players have discovered a bug impacting Andariel’s Visage, an item that received tweaks in the 1.4.3 patch on June 17.

Andariel’s Visage counts among the rarest items in D4, making it a much sought-after piece of gear for all character classes.

This particular unique can trigger a poison nova that delivers a massive amount of poison damage over time to nearby enemies.

Diablo 4 1.4.3, which launched on June 17, introduced two noteworthy tweaks to the Visage, too. One adjustment ensures the poison nova spawns on enemies as opposed to the player. The patch also buffed the nova’s damage by a staggering 50 percent.

Article continues after ad

But within hours of the update’s release, Diablo 4 players noticed a glitch affecting Andariel’s Visage.

Several X users claimed in the comments of a Diablo 4 post that the item’s damage output is the same as before. Apparently, animations for the poison nova aren’t working as intended, either.

Article continues after ad

Blizzard Entertainment

One person wrote, “Damage buff to Andariel’s does not seem to be working. Also, the novas appear to be animating around the monsters but still proccing around [the player] character.”

A similar comment said, “Andariel’s is bugged! Damage is the same as before…”

And it doesn’t seem to be an isolated incident, given that Reddit users have also called attention to the bug. In one thread, several people chimed in to say they noticed Andariel’s Visage has yet to receive the promised damage buff.

Article continues after ad

Yet another Diablo 4 player mentioned the item-specific bug in a Blizzard Forums post titled, “Andariel’s Visage bugged.”

Players are already calling for a hotfix to address the glitch in question. As of writing, Blizzard developers have not acknowledged the issue.

Diablo 4 1.4.3 marks the mid-season patch for the game’s fourth season, which ends on August 6. Season 5 will begin on the same day, and Blizzard already has plans to host a PTR before its arrival.