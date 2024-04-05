Diablo 4 dev promises Tormented Boss rewards will be tweaked for Season 4

Amid player complaints based on the PTR, a Diablo 4 developer has promised that Tormented Boss rewards will receive adjustments come Season 4.

Diablo 4 Season 4 isn’t only getting an itemization rework when it launches in May. New endgame content will also go live in the form of Tormented Echo Bosses, supercharged, level-200 versions of all ladder bosses.

Players will be able to summon these challenges for a chance to receive a Resplendent Spark after killing their first Tormented Boss, Legendary items, Unique items, and more Summoning Materials. However, those currently playing the PTR say the bosses don’t drop rewards proportional to the challenge.

Reddit user Oceanfather shared as much in the above post. Killing the regular Grigiore results in the boss character dropping one or two Shards. In the Season 4 PTR, slaying Grigiore’s super counterpart similarly rewards players with one to two Shards.

“If the cost to summon Super G is 5 times greater, then the rewards (materials specifically) should be 5 times greater,” the Redditor continued.

Evidently, Blizzard developers agree. Diablo 4’s Global Community Development Director, Adam Fletcher, replied to the post, insisting that Tormented Echo Boss rewards will be adjusted before Season 4.

Under his username, PezRadar, Fletcher wrote the following, “There will be some tweaks on Tormented Echoes rewards.”

The developer didn’t detail what exactly the tweaks will entail. But at least Diablo 4 players can be sure that improvements of some kind are in the works. More information may surface before Season 4 officially drops on May 14.