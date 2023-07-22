Diablo 4 player slams Premium Battle Pass UI for its “malicious design”

A Diablo 4 player condemned the “malicious design” of the game’s battle pass UI after accidentally activating his Premium Battle Pass.

Diablo 4’s Season 1 Battle Pass is here bringing with it special mounts, armor transmogs, and much more.

Unfortunately, the Battle Pass has not been warmly received by the community with players already blasting various aspects of it, like its lack of premium currency.

Now, one Diablo 4 player publicly slammed the Premium Battle Pass UI for its “malicious design” after accidentally activating it during a stream.

Diablo 4 player criticizes “malicious design” of Battle Pass UI

Content creator and streamer Rurikhan posted a clip of the incident on Twitter and explained, “So Blizzard placed the ‘Activate Premium Battle Pass’ button right next to the button you have to constantly press to check your Season Journey. Guess what happened to me and at least 5 others on my stream. This is straight up Malicious Design.”

The video showed Rurikhan opening the map menu before tabbing over to the Season tab to check if progress in a specific dungeon counted towards the Battle Pass.

Unfortunately, the streamer hit the ‘Confirm’ button on his controller one too many times as the Season tab defaulted the cursor placement to ‘Activate Premium Battle Pass.’

With no confirmation message, the transaction began to process while the content creator screamed in horror. Despite the game crashing, the transaction still went through and his saved Premium Battle Pass was activated.

Rurikhan explained that he had a Premium Battle Pass from buying the Digital Deluxe version of the game, but didn’t want to activate it during Season 1. The streamer wasn’t the only player this happened to, as multiple others replied to his tweet and claimed they’d done the exact same thing.

Thankfully, Diablo 4’s Global Community Development Director Adam Fletcher confirmed that the team has “a temp fix in the works that will at least ensure the cursor” is not defaulted to ‘Activate Premium’ after switching over to the Season tab.

While Rurikhan wished the team luck with the game, he ended up deleting Diablo 4 after the incident as shown in a video highlighting his criticisms of various elements of Season 1’s design.