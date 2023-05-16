Diablo 4 devs are “confident” the game will enjoy a smooth launch experience

Blizzard developers say they’re “confident” Diablo 4 players will enjoy a smooth launch experience following the server slam.

The beta sessions Blizzard hosted in March for Diablo 4 featured myriad issues, but, by most accounts, the recent Server Slam went well.

Developers ran the final playtest from May 12 through May 14, allowing players from all around the world to explore Sanctuary one last time before launch. The servers seemingly held up throughout the weekend-long event, evidenced by the limited number of instability or server error reports from users.

But what will this all mean for users who try jumping into the experience on launch day? Developers have expressed confidence that the servers won’t let players down come June 2.

Diablo 4 leads believe the game’s launch will go smoothly

In an interview with Eurogamer, Art Director John Mueller and Associate Game Director Joe Piepiora noted that Blizzard’s feeling good about Diablo 4’s upcoming release following recent stress tests.

Piepiora told the publication, “every one of these betas has been transformational in terms of our understanding of our own technical capacity and what we need to do to make that a smoother launch experience in general.”

He applauded the Server Slam for being particularly smooth since users weren’t battling long queues. The studio also discovered hiccups in the backend that would’ve gone unreported without last weekend’s stress test session.

All in all, things seem to be looking good, with Mueller stating the betas weren’t about marketing the RPG. “It’s really about getting that information so we know day one is going to be as good as we can possibly make it, and that we just feel confident going in. So, currently, right now we feel really confident.”

Diablo 4’s launch is just around the corner, with the game slated for a June 2 release on PC and consoles. Players will know soon enough whether or not Blizzard’s servers are actually ready for the influx of users around the globe.