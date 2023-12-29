Diablo 4 dev will “embrace” OP aspects: “let them have their fun”

It would be great if seasonal missions stuck around after a season ended.

Diablo’s general manager has talked about how the team’s been listening to the community, and indicated a desire to start embracing OP exploits to let players have their fun.

Diablo 4 had a rocky launch earlier this year, with many fans so unhappy with the game’s release and early patches they review bombed it.

However, a recent interview with Electric Playground Network, Diablo’s General Manager, Rod Fergusson has highlighted the devs were paying attention to community gripes.

Fergusson explained the devs realization they needed to balance their desire to keep everything “on the same level” and to strive for “fairness” with the fun of the players, acknowledging that “taking advantage of some exploit… can feel really, really fun.”

According to Fergusson, that’s the attitude the devs have tried to embrace now in Season 2: “Ball-lightning Sorc is ridiculous, but we’re just like, let them have their fun, we’ll deal with it later, same with Hammer of the Ancients Barbarian. Ok fine, they’re gonna exploit it a little bit, but it’s fine.”

Blizzard are aiming to let the Diablo 4 community know they’re listening and attempting to adjust for player expectations.

After the harsh nerfs to class builds players faced back during Season 1, Diablo 4’s community chief, Adam Fletcher, told players they’d heard their feedback on the patch “loud and clear.”

Blizzard Entertainment Blizzard have been clear about letting Diablo 4 players know they’re listening.

In Fergusson’s recent interview he was also transparent about their early mistakes: “For Season 1 we didn’t quite do it the way we should have,” he admitted.

All in all, this sounds like good news for Diablo fans. Blizzard embracing the agency of players to pursue the sort of overpowered, min-max style of play which made the previous instalments in the franchise so beloved by the community.