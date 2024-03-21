Diablo 4 players claim camera zoom feature will “save” the game

The Diablo 4 community is convinced Season 4’s new camera zoom feature will “officially save” the ARPG.

Blizzard hosted its latest Diablo 4 Campfire Chat on March 20, providing a PTR overview and outlining what’s coming in Season 4.

Helltide updates and the long-awaited itemization rework have received plenty of praise. However, many players are most excited about the camera-based adjustments.

Since its launch, Diablo players have wanted to change the game’s camera view, though such an option isn’t currently available. The consensus is that the camera sits too close to the action. Fortunately, Blizzard finally plans on deploying a solution.

Article continues after ad

Diablo 4 users can’t change camera zoom but that changes soon

In the Q&A section of the March 20 Campfire Chat, D4 developers announced that players will be able to zoom out the camera view in Season 4.

Suffice it to say, the community is beyond happy with the news as evidenced by posts on the Diablo 4 subreddit. Some players have even said the zoomed-out camera perspective may very well “save” the game.”

Article continues after ad

Reads one such comment in the thread, “D4 officially saved.”

“This is the best change they could have made,” someone else added.

Blizzard (via Wowhead) Diablo 4 camera zoom – pre-Season 4

Blizzard (via Wowhead) Diablo 4 camera zoom – Season 4

Meanwhile, several lapsed players joined the thread to say this particular change will bring them back into the fold. Wrote one Reddit user, “Actually, as stupid as it sounds, this might actually be the reason I play the game again.”

Article continues after ad

“Sh**, this pretty much sealed it for me, I’m returning to check it out,” another person stated in response to the forthcoming update.

Though previously expected to launch in April, Diablo 4 Season 4 has received a delay that postpones it by a few weeks. The new update will now go live on May 14, meaning Season 3 will last a while longer.