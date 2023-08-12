Diablo 3’s swan song season leaves Diablo 4 players jealous

Diablo 3 Season 29 is right around the corner. And it appears Blizzard pinpointed almost all of the requests from the community to implement as the game’s last hoorah.

Ask, and you shall receive; for some, of course. Diablo 3 is going out with a bang, as the game’s final season will be live later in September.

The end of an era can be assumed to be headed our way. This is due to the developers wanting to maintain focus on Diablo 4. However, is the final season bittersweet for Diablo 4 players?

Diablo 4 community requests go unanswered

It is no debate whether or not people have complained about Diablo 4 Season 1. As we know from the recent headlines, players are less than thrilled about Season of the Malignant.

Since Diablo 3 is finally coming to the end of its rope, it seems like players asked,d and Blizzard listened as many quality-of-life features were added.

According to the patch notes, SSF mode, or Solo Self Found, is a unique take on a single-player mode where a brand new leaderboard has been implemented. There are hardcore and original gameplay options, and the mode forces players to take on the Hells of Diablo 3 completely alone.

The season’s theme is the Visions of Enmity, where large treacherous Diabolical Fissures open, allowing players to pass through to encounter extremely dangerous battles that promise hefty rewards.

While there aren’t too many details as of yet on the theme, the devs state they want feedback on the overall feel of it during the PTR. It does say that monsters will have a few new affixes thrown in to keep things interesting.

Will Diablo 4 follow suit by listening to the community to implement changes to the upcoming seasons? Only time will tell. For now, at least some players can find solace in knowing that Season 1 will be coming to a close. Therefore, new content is just around the corner to enjoy.