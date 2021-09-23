Diablo 2 Resurrected: Tree of Inifuss & Cairn Stone guide

Diablo 2 Resurrected is filled with blood-soaked vistas and towering forests, and amid the chaos, you’ll need to find the Tree of Inifuss in order to activate the Cairn Stones and rescue Deckard Cain. Here’s how to do it.

Deckard Cain has become one of the Diablo franchise’s most famous faces, and he’s been brought into 4K glory in Blizzard’s Diablo 2 remaster, Diablo 2 Resurrected.

As most players know, though, Cain has managed to get himself into a tight spot at the start of the story, and is locked up in a cage in Tristram ready to be eaten alive by the town’s new ghastly inhabitants.

In order to rescue him, you’ll have to find the scroll contained in the Tree of Inifuss and use it to activate the Cairn Stones to get to the ruins of this formerly great town. So, here’s exactly how to complete The Search for Cain in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Contents

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Tree of Inifuss location

Before you can dive straight into the heart of Diablo’s corruption to rescue the fan-favorite scholar, you’ll need to visit the Tree of Inifuss. Located inside it is a scroll that will allow you to activate the Cairn Stones, which we’ll touch on later.

The Tree can be found in the Dark Wood, through the Underground Passage at the Northern end of Stony Field, but considering it’s in a forest it’s literally like looking for a needle in a haystack. So, here’s its exact location:

Travel to the Dark Woods waypoint. Head southeast until you reach a fence. Follow this all the way down until there’s a breakpoint. Go left through the gap in the fences and the Tree is there. Defeat the Gargantuan enemies. Interact with the tree to get the scroll. Return to the Rogue Encampment and ask Akara to translate it.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: How to activate the Cairn Stones

Once you’ve got the scroll and had Akara translate it, you’ll want to head back to the Stony Field. Clear out the Carvers around the Cairn Stones, then get ready to go on a trip that’s simply to die for:

Open your Inventory. Select the Scroll of Inifuss. It will appear on the left-hand side of your screen, with numbers etching themselves into the page. Interact with each Cairn Stone in numerical order. These numbers may not be the same as in the example below. If done correctly, the stones will light up and a red portal to Tristram will appear in the middle. Take it and rescue Cain in Tristram’s central square. He’s suspended in a cage just next to the iconic bloody fountain.

Returning to Cain will complete the Search for Cain questline, and allow you to move on to the next part of the story. He also identifies items for free back at the camp.

So that’s how to find the Tree of Inifuss and activate the Cairn Stones in Diablo 2 Resurrected. As you grow ever closer to thwarting Diablo’s evil, be sure to check out our guide list for some handy hints:

