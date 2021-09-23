Diablo 2 Resurrected: Horadric Malus location in Tools of the Trade

One of the first quests you encounter in Diablo 2 Resurrected comes from Charsi, the Blacksmith, who asks you to get her Horadric Malus as part of Tools of the Trade. Here’s where to find it.

Diablo 2 Resurrected breathes new life into Blizzard’s iconic title, with the remastered graphics and audio truly bringing the game into the modern age.

Attracting both returning and new players alike, Diablo 2 Act 1 introduces you to the outcast Rogues, whose Monastery has been overrun by Lesser Evil Andariel and her gruesome forces. Your first trip to the now-abandoned Monastery is on behalf of Charsi, the local blacksmith, who has left her Horadric Malus within the bloodstained halls.

So, here’s how to obtain the Horadric Malus in Diablo 2 Resurrected, as well as complete the Tools of the Trade quest.

Diablo 2: Monastery Barracks location

In order to start out your quest to return Charsi’s Malus, you’ll need to find the Monastery Barracks first. These are located in the Tamoe Highlands, just East of the Black Marsh.

Read More: How to find the tree guide

From here, the Monastery Barracks can be found:

Through the Monastery entrance hall .

. Locate the Rogue Fountain , found right in the center of the Outer Cloister (see below.) Be sure to activate the Outer Cloister waypoint , too. It’s just to the right of the fountain .

, found right in the center of the (see below.) Take the passage on the Western end of the courtyard (left as you come through the entrance hall’s exit door.)

of the courtyard (left as you come through the entrance hall’s exit door.) The Monastery Barracks are accessible via the large door straight across the courtyard.

Diablo 2 Resurrected: Horadric Malus location

Once inside the Barracks, you’re well on your way to recovering the Horadric Malus. However, the quest notes warn you to beware the Smith that guards it, and you’re best heeding that advice – he doesn’t go down easily.

The route to the Smith and, in turn, the Malus is:

Once inside the Barracks, clear the first room and go through the door on the opposite wall. Continue down to the left. On the right there’s another door, go through it. Stay on a straight path from here on in, and the third door in will be the Smith’s forgery. Defeat the Smith. The Malus is hanging on a weapon rack to the right of the Forge.

From here, return to Charsi and give her the Malus. She’ll then offer to imbue a grey item for you, in turn giving it magical properties.

So that’s how to find Diablo 2 Resurrected’s Horardic Malus and complete the Tools of the Trade quest. From here, you’ll be gearing up to take on the Maiden of Anguish, Andariel herself.

