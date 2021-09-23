There are times in Diablo 2 Resurrected where the player will need to make a quick get-away in order to escape the demonic hordes – here’s how to run in Diablo 2 Resurrected.

Certain controls in Diablo 2 Resurrected aren’t immediately apparent, for example, to switch between running/walking at will.

Some characters begin with walk selected as their default speed. This is all well and good when wandering around the Rogue Encampment – but this won’t do once you enter The Blood Moor.

If you’re playing as the Sorceress or the Assassin in Diablo 2 Resurrected and your character feels a tad sluggish, you’ll want to toggle running. Here’s how to run with those characters.

PC – How to make your character run in Diablo 2 Resurrected

Here’s what to do:

Certain characters start with walking as their default speed such as the Sorceress or the Assassin.

Press R/mouse 5 on your keyboard to make your character run.

Press R/ mouse 5 again, to make them stop running.

You can switch between either anytime during gameplay. We’d recommend keeping run as the default speed unless you fancy taking a leisurely stroll through the demon-infested countryside instead.

Console – How to make your character run in Diablo 2 Resurrected

The premise is the same on console, but it works a little differently to PC. Here’s how to make your character run (and toggle between this and walk) in Diablo 2 Resurrected on console.

To toggle between running and walking on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, simply click down the left analogue stick on your controller. For example this would be L3 on PlayStation consoles.

Like the PC game, the default setting is walk. You’ll notice the little icon of someone running in the centre-right side of the screen is red, but once you press in the left stick this will turn gold and your character will start to run. To go back to walking, simply click the left stick again on all consoles.