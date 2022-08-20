New Destiny 2 leaks reveal upcoming Fortnite-inspired armor sets

A Destiny 2 dataminer has uncovered three armor sets based on Fortnite characters that will be a part of an upcoming collab.

Fortnite has collaborated with a plethora of other video games, but they usually entail characters from popular franchises being turned into playable Fortnite skins.

We’ve rarely seen a character from Fortnite make their way into another video game. Every once in a while, Jonesy or Peeley will team up with Batman and the likes. But to play as these characters in a video game, you have to be playing Fortnite.

However, an upcoming collab with Destiny 2 is breaking that mold by bringing Fortnite-inspired armor sets to the popular Bungie looter-shooter.

Destiny dataminer uncovers Fortnite armor

Notable Destiny 2 dataminer GinsorKR recently posted an image of three upcoming armor sets. But more importantly, these sets would be based on three of the most iconic Fortnite skins.

With the simple caption “Fortnite Destiny confirmed”, the picture would show armor sets for each class. Titan would resemble the legendary Black Knight skin. The Warlock would be based on the Season 5 Drift skin. And the Hunter would take inspiration from the tier 100 Omega skin.

These will likely be unlocked via sets of limited-time challenges or at the end of special missions. And knowing Epic Games, players can expect to see a new set of cosmetics coming to the Fortnite item shop.

We’ll keep our eyes peeled and visors clean for when more collab details drop. But until then, check out every single crossover and collab in Fortnite history.