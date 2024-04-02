Guardians tie the knot: Destiny 2 players married years after meeting in-game

Two Guardians have finally tied the knot, years after meeting one another in a Looking For Group (LFG) party for GM Nightfalls.

Two Destiny 2 players have tied the knot, after meeting one another in a LFG group. The pair who go by OGcuhh and TheBlueMoonAsh met through an LFG party back when they were first trying Grandmaster Nightfalls.

Grandmaster Nightfalls require a significant amount of coordination from the players, which generally means LFGs are a great place to meet like-minded players. It seems that these two players got more than they bargained for, and began dating shortly after they formed the party.

Article continues after ad

Fast forward a bit and they’re finally deciding to get married, rushing to have their wedding on June 3.

One of their friends got a quote from the couple, who were sure to fill it with Destiny puns.

“We met on dDstiny and have loved it ever since. While this chapter of Destiny is coming to an end it seems fitting to begin our own. We can’t wait any longer to Witness the ‘Final Shape’ of our relationship.”

Article continues after ad

The Reddit user said that their wedding cake would also be Destiny themed, and that they would be sure to post photos of the Guardian couple when they finally tied the knot.