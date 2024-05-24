Guardians praise Destiny 2’s new Zavala upon reveal: “Lance would be proud”

Destiny 2 Guardians have praised Zavala’s new voice actor Keith David after his first lines were revealed, many of whom were impressed with the rendition, claiming “Lance would be proud.”

Destiny 2 has just revealed the new version of Zavala for the Final Shape. After Lance Reddick died last year, Keith David took up the mantle as the Vanguard Commander — and now we’ve finally seen what that looks like in-game.

As part of the Vi-doc Bungie released on May 23, David showcased what he’d been working on for the character, including lines such as “I used to think I’d give anything to bring you back”, and “I won’t lose another soldier in this war.”

His grizzled tone provides a slightly older version of Zavala, one that fits perfectly for the upcoming expansion. This Zavala has seen more destruction and death and is clearly ready to do whatever it takes to take down the Witness and end the battle. Guardians everywhere couldn’t agree more, with many believing he’s the perfect follow-up to Lance.

“It sounds really good, I can sense the emotion in his voice. I will never forget Lance, but this is a great follow-up,” one Twitter user commented.

Many Guardians got emotional after seeing their commander speak again, raising and encouraging them to bring their all against the Witness in The Final Shape.

Others felt similarly, stating that Lance would be proud of Keith for taking over the reins; “This scene right here made me cry. Lance would be so proud of Keith.”

This is only a brief glimpse of what we will see from David in the lead-up to The Final Shape. With Destiny 2’s story ending as we know it, there’s no doubt Zavala, Ikora and of course, Cayde-6 will be present to witness the end, meaning we’re bound to hear more from our Vanguard commander in the days to come.