Destiny players furious after pivotal moment ruined by “smack in the face” cutscene

One of the greatest draws in Destiny is the narrative universe that Bungie has managed to craft since releasing the first game back in 2014. Unfortunately, many in the community feel the execution of the latest steps in the main story has been a huge misstep.

After the spectacular successes of The Witch Queen expansion, there was widespread disappointment following the release of Lightfall. Players were unhappy with many elements of the expansion, from the additional gameplay systems, to the new characters, zones and balancing between subclasses.

That said, the thin glimmer of hope was the arrival of The Witness, the big-bad of the Destiny universe. The appearance of the greatest threat to peace in the galaxy was not handled as many would have wanted, but Bungie still had time to correct course before the release of The Final Shape in June 2024.

Now, many in the community are taking to social media to blast how the developer is handling the culmination of its decade-long story.

Latest Destiny 2 narrative cutscene leaves fans disappointed

In a post on Reddit, one user shared their consternation at the latest cinematic offering from Bungie, saying they felt “cheated” by the direction it took.

For those hoping to avoid spoilers, it may be best not to read on from here.

After revealing that the long-speculated on 15th Wish was actually a real thing, players had been speculating on what role it would play. After some slightly convoluted story points, this latest development has allowed the forces of Light to follow The Witness into The Traveler.

Unfortunately, the cutscene is restricted to three characters, included Mara Sov and her brother, The Crow. The latter commits to entering a newly created portal and finally seeing what’s inside the traveler.

Many are upset that their Guardian plays no role in the scene, with other major characters like Ikora and Zavala nowhere to be seen.

Underneath the post, there was near-universal agreement that Bungie is fumbling the story they have worked for so long to build up. One said: “It’s pretty obvious that Lightfall and its seasons were half-baked. I’m assuming some story threads were intended to be included in post-Final Shape content, but this is what we have given that it keeps getting pushed back further and further from Witch Queen. This has largely been a filler year, and we can all tell.”

Another added: “Season of the Seraph would have been such an excellent lead into Final Shape, shame that the story just puttered around for a year and lost all narrative momentum.”

The Final Shape is scheduled for a delayed release in June 2024, and Bungie has a lot of work to do to correct the story before it arrives.