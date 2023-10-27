Destiny 2 fans thrilled by Thorn buffs that will make it a “PvE monster”

Despite Thorn being a PvP-focused weapon the upcoming buffs for the Exotic Hand Cannon in Season 23 will see it rise to the top of Destiny 2’s PvE meta too and Guardians are excited.

When it comes to classic Destiny Exotic weapons it doesn’t get much more iconic than Thorn. First introduced in the original Destiny it has remained a key figure in PvP ever since.

However, Thorn has struggled to perform in PvE with it not offering much over its competitors. Even the Hand Cannon buff in Season of the Deep didn’t elevate it much.

Looking to improve its performance in PvE, Bungie has announced the following Thorn Buff.

Picking up a Remnant can overflow the magazine, up to 40 rounds max.

This is in addition to its new catalyst also coming in Season 23 which provides +20 Range, +10 Stability, and buffs Remnants making them provide additional Range, Handling, and Mobility.

Huge Thorn PvE buffs are coming in Destiny 2 Season 23

After announcing the Thorn buffs coming in Season 23, Destiny 2 players couldn’t help but get excited at the prospect of a Thorn PvE meta.

Caught off guard by the buffs one fan posted on Reddit: “I’m sorry… what?! This is going to be insane.”

Reddit The Thorn buffs have been received well by the Destiny 2 community.

Others were quick to rejoice with them replying “That’s crazy pulls Thorn out of vault,” and “‘You’ve yee’d your last haw, bucko’ said the hunter, unloading the 32nd bullet from his 9 bullet magazine.”

“Thorn is probably gunna be a PvE monster. Never having to reload because you keep picking up remnants instead,” another Guardian responded looking forward to Season 23.

By far the most common response revolved around a certain Warlock Exotic with replies including: “Necrotic Grip mains are eating GOOD,” and “…I’m more excited to use Thorn with Necrotic Grips. Doesn’t require a weapon swap and the added poison damage is gonna be nice.”

With Osteo Striga set for a sizable nerf, Necrotic Grip users need to find a replacement. The alternatives looked underwhelming beforehand but this Thorn buff might be the saving grace Warlock mains needed.