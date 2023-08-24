Destiny 2 players convinced The Final Shape will debut a 12-person endgame activity

Could The Final Shape be introducing Destiny 2’s first 12-person activity as an ultimate climax to round out the Light and Darkness Saga? Guardians certainly think that’s the case.

For the past nine years, the Destiny series has been rather consistent when it comes to Fireteam sizes for various activities. Standard PVE is locked to three Guardians at most while the true endgame challenge in a Raid allows six Guardians to stand side by side.

However, as The Final Shape looms overhead, could this trend be bucked for one final showdown? Based on some subtle developer comments and earlier leaks, many in the community are now convinced that’s the case.

As we now know for certain, the Light and Darkness Saga concludes with a highly-anticipated confrontation. Guardians are officially set to lock horns with The Witness head-on, but exactly what form this fight takes is now coming into question.

Bungie A fight with The Witness is how the Light and Darkness saga will draw to a close.

When discussing the conclusive Raid launching in The Final Shape, Destiny 2 Director Joe Blackburn was very particular in his wording during a recent showcase.

“We’re gonna help make sure everyone is brought along for the journey,” he said, not mincing words.

Developers then clarified one key tidbit. While the Raid seemingly concludes the 10-year arc in Destiny, Guardians don’t necessarily have to play the Raid to get the “full story.”

“There is a piece of the story that’s told in the Raid, that’s essential. But it’s definitely not going to be a moment where only Raiders get to see the end of the Light and Darkness saga.”

So with these comments under the microscope, many have now begun to speculate what it all means. While a fight with The Witness is locked in, could something follow soon-after? Perhaps a bigger activity that brings everyone together like never before?

Bungie Could 12 Guardians stand shoulder to shoulder in a final confrontation with The Witness?

Leaks earlier in the year hinted at the idea of a 12-player activity. A standalone challenge outside of the Raid, something everyone can enjoy in its own right. Now, with the new dev comments, some players are circling back and connecting dots.

“All I have to say is that the language and wording in the showcase HEAVILY hinted at something like this happening,” one player said on Reddit.

“The true ending was missed yesterday,” another post added, implying they caught on to the hidden meaning in Bungie’s comments. “The Raid is not the end of the Witness. It’ll be a matchmade encounter,” they speculated.

Funnily enough, we actually saw a 12-player ‘bug’ back in 2021, as multiple Fireteams joined forces in a Raid. Looking back now, perhaps this was just the earliest sign of devs testing what’s to come.

Obviously, this is pure speculation for the time being, so do take this information with a grain of salt for the time being. Given the secrecy of Raids, it’s likely we won’t have confirmation until the first Fireteam clears The Final Wish Raid in full, potentially opening the floodgates for the rumored 12-man activity.

For now though, we’ll all just have to wait and see what Bungie is planning for its epic conclusion to the Light and Darkness saga. The Final Shape is set to go live on February 27, 2024, and rest assured we’ll be there on day one.