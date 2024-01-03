Destiny 2 players beg Bungie to save “miserable” Trials by fixing huge flaw

With Trials of Osiris’ player count dwindling the Destiny 2 community has implored Bungie to take action and make one change to fix what they believe is the mode’s biggest problem.

In The Crucible there is no doubt that Trials of Osiris is the pinnacle of skill and rewards. Not only does the competitive PvP mode have its own unique loot but encourages players to go flawless and never lose.

This unforgiving format has previously seen players slam Trials for being inaccessible. Bungie has tried making changes to improve this like introducing Checkmate but even that received mixed feedback.

Now the community has rallied to identify the mode’s real problem that Bungie needs to fix if it wants Trials to become more popular.

Destiny 2 PvP players blame loot for Trials of Osiris decline

Taking to Reddit and identifying Trials’ biggest problem, one player posted, “The player pool in Trials of Osiris has taken a nosedive and is really hurting the mid to lower-mid skill player base. It will only get worse without change. The main issue: LOOT.”

Elaborating further, OP continued, “…this game mode is incredibly stingy with drops, which discourages average to below average players from even playing. I shouldn’t be getting 100x more loot from a single half hour Coil run than a Flawless Trials card.”

Others were quick to agree with one highly upvoted comment reading, “At the end of the day, if you want more players it needs to be less of a zero sum game. Losing has to carry rewards. And winning should have even more rewards. Win or lose, we should be getting showered in drops and engrams.”

Two other similarly minded players replied, “Double loot needs to be the base amount of loot (for trials); especially since it’s on wins only anyway,” and “Loot is ass, matchmaking is dog sh*t, and no new maps in 25 years. It’s bound to die.”

While this was the consensus, not everyone agreed, “You can absolutely demolish me with loot and I still just don’t care to play it. The majority of players don’t stick around because it’s fundamentally not any fun for them. Loot isn’t worth shit if you have to be miserable to get it.”

Truthfully, there is no easy fix to making Trials popular again with Destiny 2 being designed first and foremost as a PvE game, not PvP. Even so, the community remains hopeful a solution can be found.