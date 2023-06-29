Destiny 2 players ask Bungie why beloved strike hasn’t returned this season

Destiny 2 players are asking for the return of a classic strike instead of grand master versions of Battlegrounds.

Strikes in Destiny 2 feel like a bit of a lost art. While one or two are added around expansions, they have begun to feel rarer and rarer. Bungie seems to prefer seasonal Battlegrounds instead.

So much so, Battlegrounds has now started to become Grand Master Nightfalls themselves. That’s proven to be a little controversial, but at least the Vanguard playlist is getting a decent amount of variety every season. While we don’t get Strikes all the time, we do get Vanguard activities every season.

However, Season of the Deep brought back Titan. The planet had been previously vaulted and with its content tied to it. However, now it’s back, some players are feeling the gap of a once iconic strike.

Players want Savathun’s Song back

In a Reddit thread, user Lord of Abyss suggests a reprised version of the Titan-based Strike Savathun’s Song should have accompanied Season of the Deep. At the time of writing it has 2k upvotes.

Savathun’s Song hasn’t been in Destiny 2 since the launch of Beyond Light

One user said: “Yea that’d be way better than another battleground gm.” While another joked: “Still have thorn nightmares”. This is about a unique version of Savathun’s Song towards the end of the questline to get Thorn. It was notoriously very difficult.

The strike is one of the darkest in the game’s history and was a bit of a fan favorite. It would have been amazing to see it return with Titan.

Of course, this is easy to ask for. A lot of work would have had to have been done on the Strike to get it working in the current iteration of Destiny 2. While it’s easy to hypothesize, it’s entirely likely other content from the season would have been cut for the reprise. On top of that, it’s not clear if Titan will stick around past the end of the Lightfall cycle so that investment just might not have been worth it.

Hopefully one day we will be able to dive into the depths of Titan once more with the Strike. For now, the massive Shrieker will remain in slumber.