Destiny 2 leak finally reveals mysterious Season 11 name & enemy race

Destiny 2 Season 11, which has been shrouded in mystery for the past few months, finally has a name: ‘Season of Arrivals’. On top of that, a PlayStation leak also confirmed the new season’s official release time and potential storyline.

Little has been known about Destiny’s next season, beyond the possibility the franchise’s big bad guys The Darkness may finally arrive. Anticipation has been at an all-time high thanks to Bungie’s promise players would see “huge changes” in Season 11” and beyond.

Up until now, there’s been very little in the way of solid details, however. The season is less than 48 hours away. It’s the first time Bungie has truly kept Guardians in the dark ahead of a content drop. The mystery has even added to the hype.

It’s possible Destiny’s next drop could have arrived with Guardians still utterly clueless about what they were getting, if not for a major PlayStation Store leak. The new release will be called 'Season of the Arrivals,' the leak on the Australian PS4 store revealed.

The leak itself wasn’t much to look at ⁠— it’s a sale image for Destiny’s in-game currency with the season name ⁠— but it’s a whole lot more than we’ve gotten so far. Dark symbols buried in the radial also confirm Season 11’s major enemies: the Hive.

Destiny hasn’t put the Hive front and center since the last major expansion in October last year, Shadowkeep. Considering the season name “Arrivals,” we could finally see the long-teased Hive Witch-Queen Savathûn actually arrive in-game.

The season name could also have something to do with Destiny’s first in-game event, which Bungie pulled off last week. Earth defense system Rasputin destroyed the Cabal warship known as the Almighty. Perhaps they brought reinforcements, or a new threat.

Read more: Bungie to overhaul Destiny 2 microtransactions in Season 11

What we do know about the next season is there’ll be a hefty chunk of new seasonal content. That includes a battle pass, which should come with 2,300 Bright Dust and some Legendary Ornaments. There will also likely be new guns and cosmetics to unlock.

Destiny 2 ‘Season of Arrivals’ will go live on June 9 from 10am PDT / 1pm EDT / 6pm BST / 3am AEST. Maintenance will begin one hour before the season debuts. Bungie has predicted this could run in spurts for around five hours.

The new season release will come after Bungie’s highly-publicized livestream. The stream will begin at 12pm EDT on June 9. The 'tell-all' developer broadcast is expected to reveal the future of Destiny's fourth year and next major expansion.