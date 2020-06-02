Leaked Destiny 2 teaser confirms Fall expansion reveal date, Europa, more

Destiny 2 is barrelling towards Season 11 this month, but talk has already pivoted to what may be coming in the title’s annual expansion set to release this Fall. According to a new leaked teaser, Guardians could be going to Europa.

On June 9, Bungie’s space opera franchise will be entering its 11th season. There’s not a lot known about the new content drop, but many Destiny fans expect it will be focused around another battle at the Tower, and the Darkness.

In the buildup to the new seasonal swap over, Bungie made a small mistake. They hit ‘go live’ on Instagram accidentally, and sent out a new Year 4 teaser trailer. Understandably, the new teaser was hooked by the devs nearly immediately. Luckily for fans, it just wasn’t quick enough.

Destiny 2 Fall expansion to add 'Europa' destination

The new trailer shows a short, fifteen-second clip of Eris Morn battling through the ice and snow of a new location we haven’t seen yet in Destiny. It’s most likely Europa, considering we can see a looming Jupiter in the background.

This lines up with leaks that spilled out online late last year that suggested Destiny 3 would be heading to Europa. That looks to have been switched to Destiny 2 Year 4, according to the now-delisted teaser trailer.

Earlier this season, another leaked cutscene showed Guardians would be heading to Jupiter to do battle with the Darkness Pyramids floating around the gas giant. This suggests we may finally lock horns with Destiny’s big bad in Year 4.

On top of that, the fact we’re heading to an entirely new moon or planet once Season 12 rolls around all but confirms Bungie will be adding a new patrol zone too. The Dreaming City was the last new major area added to the franchise. It landed in Forsaken. The Moon was re-added in Shadowkeep.

Destiny 2 Year 4 reveal stream date confirmed

The leaked teaser also has another hefty slice of information for eager Guardians: the Year 4 reveal looks set to premiere on June 9. This is just hours before Season 11 is expected to go live in-game. The stream will go live at 9pm PDT / 12pm EDT / 5pm BST / 2am AEST.

There has been no indication this stream will specifically be about Year 4, of course. The fact it comes just 60 minutes before Season 11 drops, however, means it’s likely it isn’t going to be a teaser for the next Destiny 2 season.

All of this also lines up with Bungie’s declaration in the latest This Week At Bungie that the devs would be revealing “how Year 4 begins” with new information “very soon.”

Bungie community manager David Dague promised more would come soon. “You must be curious as to when we’ll begin a conversation about what is next. We can’t put a date on that just yet, but we will very soon… that’s a promise.”

It may not have been planned, but Destiny’s Instagram teaser has gone a ways to fulfilling that promise. The teaser will officially debut in soon enough. Once it does, Destiny fans will finally get to hear more about Year 4 come June 9.