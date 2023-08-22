Destiny 2 leak hints at potential offline support ahead of The Final Shape showcase

Could Destiny 2 soon be playable offline? New leaks ahead of The Final Shape’s imminent showcase have seemingly outed some form of offline support coming to Bungie’s hit shooter.

In the age of live-service dominance, countless titles released in recent years can only be played while connected to the internet. Even certain games playable solo, like Blizzard’s recent Diablo 4, still requires constant connectivity.

Destiny 2 is another such game that can only be accessed while online. From its 2014 release until now, players have been required to connect to Bungie’s servers in order to engage with any part of the experience.

But could that be changing in the near future? As the Light and Darkness saga comes to an end with The Final Shape, may Bungie be pivoting away from its current model and allowing some form of offline play? Well, if recent leaks are anything to go by, it appears something along those lines may indeed be in the works.

With Destiny 2’s The Final Shape showcase set to take place in a matter of hours on Tuesday, August 22 at 9 AM PT, Guardians have been paying closer attention than usual. As a result, one possible tidbit seems to have been spotted ahead of this big reveal for the final Destiny 2 expansion we know of.

By searching for Destiny 2 on Google, some players were shown a newly updated version of Bungie’s top result. Rather than simply reading as ‘Destiny 2’ as usual, the top result has a chance of showing off a different link preview.

“Bungie – Destiny 2 – New Adventures Online And Off,” the link reads.

Obviously, it’s worth taking this intel with a heaping serve of salt for now. But given its proximity to the imminent showcase, it’s entirely plausible we see confirmation in the very near future.

Exactly what form this ‘offline’ support takes, however, remains anyone’s guess for the time being. We can speculate on the possibility of playing older campaigns offline, or perhaps it’s even in relation to standalone, shoulder-content like an upcoming animation or possible film project. But for now, it’s simply that, speculation.

We’ll have to wait and see what The Final Shape showcase has in store, and whether this offline possibility comes to fruition for Destiny 2.

Rest assured, we’ll keep you up to speed with all the latest as any further details become available.