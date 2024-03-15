Destiny 2 Into The Light art has players speculating return of two iconic weapons

New art for Into The Light in Destiny 2 has players speculating about the return of 2 iconic weapons to Bungie’s looter shooter.

Into The Light is slowly approaching Destiny 2. The free mini-expansion aims to help players gear up and prepare for the Final Shape, which will conclude the Light and Dark saga, truly signifying the end of Destiny’s first story arc.

The mini-expansion also aims to tie players over whilst the devs are hard at work on The Final Shape, as the final expansion was delayed to help meet a bigger bolder vision.

While not much is known about what Into The Light details, players have been slowly receiving more information from Bungie. This includes a new piece of art that has players speculating about the return of 2 iconic weapons from seasons past.

A Reddit user speculated that the new art piece for Into The Light depicts two weapons that players used to love.

“Looking at the cover art it looks like we are getting Midnight Coup or at least a reskin of it, as well as Blast Furnace.”

Midnight Coup was a hand cannon introduced in the Leviathan raid series, whilst Blast Furnace was released during Season of the Forge. Both of these weapons were fan favorites for Guardians, with Into The Light potentially bringing back even more iconic weapons from the past.

Aside from these weapons, there’s not much more info about what Into The Light may actually contain, but players are hopeful to get their hands on their once-beloved armaments.