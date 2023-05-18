Destiny 2 devs reveal major reticle overhaul coming in Season of the Deep

Destiny 2 developer Bungie has announced that major changes are in the works for weapon reticles in the game, including custom reticles for exotics.

Bungie’s looter shooter Destiny 2 easily has some of the most satisfying and enjoyable gunplay on offer in the FPS genre. With plenty of weapon archetypes to try, and god rolls to find, it’s no wonder players can get lost in the world of Destiny 2 for hours on end.

Whilst also containing a story-driven narrative, Bungie is looking to hone in further on the gunplay of Destiny, announcing that they’re making changes to the game’s reticle system in a recent blog pos.

Article continues after ad

Bungie announced that reticles across the board would be receiving some form of update in the upcoming Season of the Deep, with some exotics even receiving their own custom ones to reflect their exotic status.

Weapon reticle retuning changes

Bungie explained in their blog post how a reticle in Destiny is used to illustrate two different things, auto-aim, and accuracy. This is shown in-game by the moving circles and crosshairs, these are clamped down in size in order to ensure clarity whilst playing. At a default FOV, these elements change as your auto-aim and accuracy change, but at higher FOVs these can’t shrink enough to make it look dynamic, resulting in a more static reticle.

Article continues after ad

As such Bungie has rebuilt the following weapon-type reticles for Season of the Deep, with plans to add more in future:

Fusion Rifle

Hand Cannon

Side Arm

Trace Rifle

Alongside these archetypes, Bungie has adjusted Fusion Rifle and Sword reticles to contain a charge meter on the reticle, so players rely less on the cues provided by the weapon.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Aim down sight reticle changes

Shayura’s Wrath will be the first weapon in Destiny 2 to receive experimental changes for its aim-down sight reticle. Instead of the regular red dot or crosshair, it will be replaced with a variant of the hip-fire reticle. This means the reticle will react to the weapon’s accuracy and auto-aim and will change color if an enemy is under it.

Article continues after ad

Custom Exotic reticle sight changes

Bungie has also noted that several exotics would be receiving custom reticles to help reflect their power. These exotic weapons are receiving the listed changes.

Charge meter added to Exotic weapons whose base weapon type doesn’t typically have a charge meter.

Devil’s Ruin

Salvation’s Grip

Grand Overture

Perk counter shows pips for perked shots.

Quicksilver Storm grenade count.

Ace of Spades Memento Mori shot count.

Lumina Noble Rounds shot count.

Traveler’s Chosen Gathering Light stacks.

Perk progress meter shows perk buildup.

The Manticore

Perk active shows when the Exotic perk is active.