Logo
Destiny

Destiny 2: could Trials of the Nine gear return in the Prophecy dungeon?

Published: 6/Dec/2020 23:49

by Julian Young
Destiny 2 Prophecy Dungeon Guardians With Logo
Bungie

Share

Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Since the release of Beyond Light, players have criticized the lack of gear in Destiny 2. In a post on r/DestinyTheGame, the community is asking Bungie to address these issues by reintroducing old gear via the Prophecy dungeon.

While Beyond Light has been praised for its introduction of Stasis and new activities on Europa, many players feel slighted by a massive reduction in the gear that’s available.

The new expansion has introduced weapon sunsetting and content vaulting into Destiny 2. Much of the game’s older gear is now irrelevant due to power caps or has been removed entirely, and players are desperate for Bungie to provide replacements.

In a post on the DestinyTheGame subreddit, players proposed one possible solution to the issue: reintroducing Trials of the Nine weapons with the return of the Prophecy dungeon.

Destiny 2 Prophecy Dungeon Guardians 2
Bungie
Players praised the Prophecy dungeon as one of Destiny 2’s best PVE experiences.

Why Trials of the Nine weapons in the Prophecy dungeon makes sense

Originally introduced in the Season of Arrivals, the Prophecy dungeon was praised by many as some of Destiny 2’s best PVE content. In the lead-up to Beyond Light, Bungie announced that due to technical considerations the activity would be temporarily disabled but would return at a later date.

With Destiny 2 update 3.0.1 on December 8, the dungeon will make its triumphant return.  In a thread posted on the DestinyTheGame subreddit, user ‘u/Epic-artard69’ has proposed that Bungie bring back Trials of the Nine weapons and incorporate them into the activity when it finally returns.

The Prophecy dungeon should drop trials of the nine weapons. from DestinyTheGame

Trials of the Nine was Destiny 2’s original pinnacle PVP activity. However, due to the community’s underwhelming response to the game mode, Bungie eventually removed it. The developer later brought back Trials of Osiris from Destiny 1 to take its place.

Trials of the Nine and the Prophecy dungeon are both related to a group of characters in Destiny 2 called the Nine. The return of the dungeon provides a logical reason for Trials of the Nine weapons – which have been unavailable since the activity’s removal – to return.

Destiny 2 Prosecutor Auto Rifle
Bungie
There is a logical, lore-friendly connection between Destiny 2’s old Trials of the Nine weapons and the Prophecy dungeon.

As the Reddit thread suggests, Bungie could bring back old Trials of the Nine weapons – updated with random rolls – and add them to the Prophecy’s loot pool. This would allow newer Destiny 2 players to acquire these weapons for the first time, and expand the game’s reduced selection of loot.

In a time where Destiny 2’s loot pool is severely reduced, providing players with an avenue to obtain these weapons could go a long way towards addressing the community’s concerns. Destiny 2’s Prophecy dungeon will re-launch with update 3.0.1 on December 8.

Gaming

How to Become the Next Gaming Influencer with GAME

Published: 1/Dec/2020 18:20 Updated: 3/Dec/2020 17:32

by Shane King

Share

game Sponsored

GAME are launching a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for gaming content creators to win huge prizes and become a salaried influencer under the GAME banner. Here are the challenge’s details and how you can sign up.

No matter how experienced you are, GAME are offering the opportunity for a passionate PC or Xbox gamer to try out what it’s like being a gaming influencer. As long as you’re over 18 years old, a resident of the United Kingdom, and an avid gamer, you have a chance to win big.

Not only will the chosen winner earn some big prizes, but they’ll also receive a ton of media opportunities and visibility as a content creator for GAME. Among a variety of prizes, GAME’s influencer will earn a free Xbox Series X console and a £1,500 monthly salary for three months.

The full prize breakdown for the successful candidate is as follows:

GAME Next In fluencer Prize Breakdown

If you play on Xbox and/or PC, love gaming, and really love engaging with members of the community while providing entertaining, educational content, this opportunity could be for you. Below, you’ll find more details on the challenge, prizes, and how to get involved.

How to sign up for GAME’s influencer challenge

  1.  First thing’s first! Prepare a YouTube video, under two minutes long, that shows footage of you playing FIFA, Halo, Forza, or Destiny and includes commentary expressing why you want to be GAME’s influencer.
  2. Title the video “I’m (insert name here) and I want to be GAME’s next gaming influencer” and share it on Twitter and Facebook (tagging @GAMEDigital).
  3. Visit the GAME influencer challenge page and carefully fill out the form with your information, social media links, and a link to your YouTube video.
  4. Get your video out there! Share it on Twitter or Facebook too. Remember to tag @GAMEDigital so they can see it

Once your submission is in, the judges will get to work creating a shortlist based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

The full breakdown of the stages, including the five finalists each getting a one hour streaming slot on BELONG’s Twitch channel, can be found below.

GAME’s influencer challenge: How the winner will be picked

Level 1, Entries:

Fill out GAME’s influencer challenge form, including social media links and, most importantly, an entry YouTube video submission. Submissions opened on November 16 and close on December 18 2020.

Level 2, Shortlisting:

Judges review all entrants and select five top candidates by January 8, 2021, to move on to the next level. Candidates will be judged based on “knowledge, enthusiasm, versatility, representation, and creativity.”

BOSS Level, The Tournament:

The top five candidates will receive one hour on BELONG’s Twitch channel to play two games (choosing between FIFA, Halo, Forza, and Destiny) on January 23, 2021.

Gaming Influencer Announced:

Based on how well each gamer performed and engaged with the audience during their stream, a winner will be chosen on February 8, 2021 and the three-month contract will get inked!

Ultimately, GAME are offering gamers a chance at the exposure needed to grow their brands and, for one lucky winner, the opportunity to be a paid content creator.

Interested candidates should get their submissions ready, their social strategy planned, and their creative juices flowing. Starting with the initial submissions, big prizes are on the line and competition is sure to be fierce.