Destiny 2 players outraged over Beyond Light's "weak" new Raid Exotic - Dexerto

Destiny 2 players outraged over Beyond Light’s “weak” new Raid Exotic

Published: 29/Nov/2020 23:30

by Julian Young
Destiny 2: Beyond Light

Destiny 2 players love powerful gear, and with several new exotic weapons released in Beyond Light there are plenty of exciting items to acquire. However, one new weapon – exotic rocket launcher Eyes of Tomorrow – is severely underperforming, and fans aren’t happy.

In any Destiny 2 expansion, the main attraction for most players is new gear. In Beyond Light, there have been plenty of new weapons and armor pieces to chase despite a portion of the game’s older inventory being sunset.

The new expansion introduced several exotics, including the rocket launcher Eyes of Tomorrow. The weapon’s unique perks allow it to fire rockets at multiple targets, and increase the weapon’s damage if enough enemies are eliminated in a single volley.

Unlocked by the first completion of the Deep Stone Crypt raid, Guardians have gotten their hands on the weapon and tested it out themselves. After spending some time with the rocket launcher, the community discovered the weapon is not as powerful as they originally believed.

Destiny 2 Eyes of Tomorrow Exotic
Bungie
Players are feeling underwhelmed by Destiny 2’s new exotic rocket launcher.

Eyes of Tomorrow underwhelms

In separate Reddit posts – one on r/DestinyTheGame and the other on r/RaidSecrets – players have identified at least two areas where Eyes of Tomorrow is severely underperforming.

In the first post, ‘u/out_of_phase44’ describes how after receiving the rocket launcher and feeling it was underpowered, they took it into several activities to perform some testing.

Eyes of Tomorrow’s Deceptively Low DPS from DestinyTheGame

After testing, they noticed the launcher “seems to have an arbitrary ~50% damage reduction against raid bosses.”

By comparing the launcher’s DPS against One Thousand Voices – an exotic introduced in Forsaken’s Last Wish raid – they discovered the new launcher is extremely underpowered compared to its counterpart.

Destiny 2 One Thousand Voices Exotic
Bungie
Eyes of Tomorrow seems to be severely outclassed by other exotics, like Forsaken’s One Thousand Voices.

In the second post, user ‘u/KuaiBan’ had a similar feeling about Eyes of Tomorrow after acquiring it, and decided to do some testing in Lost Sectors and Master Nightfalls. They tested the launcher against another exotic – the Xenophage machine gun – and had similar findings.

Eyes of Tomorrow bugged, dealing massively reduced damage in Nightfall Ordeals from raidsecrets

u/KuaiBan discovered the exotic is also experiencing reduced damage within the game’s Nightfalls, saying “After the tests, I have to conclude that Eyes of Tomorrow is acting weird in Master Nightfalls, dealing massively reduced damage for some reason.”

They went on to say that after some additional testing, Eyes of Tomorrow is being outperformed by several legendary rocket launchers as well.

Both users concluded that the new exotic is badly outclassed by both equal and lesser-quality gear in Raid and Nightfall activities.

Destiny 2 Xenophage Exotic
Bungie
Bungie has yet to confirm whether they will buff Eyes of Tomorrow like they have with other underperforming exotics, like the Xenophage machine gun.

Bug or intended behavior?

At the time of writing, Bungie has not officially responded to either Reddit thread. Players have yet to receive confirmation that the reduced damage output is intended or simply a bug that needs to be fixed.

Regardless of the root cause, the Destiny 2 community voiced their frustration loudly in the comments sections of both posts.

Responses like “God Bungie really knows how to ruin hype, don’t they,” and “I love this game . . . but I absolutely f**king hate this type of bulls**t they do,” were found frequently in the comments of both posts.

Destiny 2 players will need to wait for an response from Bungie on whether Eyes of Tomorrow is bugged or functioning as intended. Guardians should keep an eye on Bungie social media and the two Reddit threads for updates.

Destiny 2 players dominate Deep Stone Crypt raid boss without weapons

Published: 29/Nov/2020 18:52

by Tanner Pierce
Destiny 2: Forsaken

In what can only be described as an impressive achievement, a group of Destiny 2 players have defeated the boss for the new Deep Stone Crypt raid, Taniks the Abomination, without using any weapons, instead resorting to only using abilities.

Back in early November, Destiny 2 got a brand new expansion called Beyond Light, which added a slew of new content to the game, including a new raid called Deep Stone Crypt, which takes players to Europa, one of the new locations players can travel to.

Raids in Destiny, like in any other game, are known for the difficulty and length, usually requiring a large amount of teamwork and firepower in order to complete one. Now, one group of players has defeated the new raid boss, Taniks the Abomination, in a seemingly spectacular and difficult fashion.

According to one of the players who participated in the raid, YouTuber CommanderCuesta, the group defeated Taniks the Abomination, which is the final boss in the new raid, without using any weapons whatsoever. Instead, the group took him down using only their abilities, a very remarkable accomplishment.

Beyond their abilities, the only other way the player inflicted damage during the entire fight was by using melee attacks, which were mainly used to take out the stray enemies roaming around the play area.

As one can see in the video, most of the players seem to be using Chaos Reach, a super ability tied to the Warlock Stormcaller class, which fires off a long, consistent beam of high damage.

Because of this, it’s easy to see why they would choose that ability as they’d probably want to take down the boss as fast as possible. That’s exactly what they did, defeating the whole boss in around eight minutes.

All in all, even though it’s just the final boss, the whole feat was amazing enough that CommanderCuesta says they’re submitting the video of it to Bungie’s Move of the Week, which highlights impressive clips sent in by the community.

And it wouldn’t be shocking if they won, considering how hard it was for them to get the job done.

Now they just need to defeat the entire raid using abilities only.