Destiny 2 players outraged over Beyond Light's "weak" new Raid Exotic - Dexerto

Destiny 2 players love powerful gear, and with several new exotic weapons released in Beyond Light there are plenty of exciting items to acquire. However, one new weapon – exotic rocket launcher Eyes of Tomorrow – is severely underperforming, and fans aren’t happy.

In any Destiny 2 expansion, the main attraction for most players is new gear. In Beyond Light, there have been plenty of new weapons and armor pieces to chase despite a portion of the game’s older inventory being sunset.

The new expansion introduced several exotics, including the rocket launcher Eyes of Tomorrow. The weapon’s unique perks allow it to fire rockets at multiple targets, and increase the weapon’s damage if enough enemies are eliminated in a single volley.

Unlocked by the first completion of the Deep Stone Crypt raid, Guardians have gotten their hands on the weapon and tested it out themselves. After spending some time with the rocket launcher, the community discovered the weapon is not as powerful as they originally believed.

Eyes of Tomorrow underwhelms

In separate Reddit posts – one on r/DestinyTheGame and the other on r/RaidSecrets – players have identified at least two areas where Eyes of Tomorrow is severely underperforming.

In the first post, ‘u/out_of_phase44’ describes how after receiving the rocket launcher and feeling it was underpowered, they took it into several activities to perform some testing.

After testing, they noticed the launcher “seems to have an arbitrary ~50% damage reduction against raid bosses.”

Read More: Destiny 2 players smash Deep Stone Crypt raid without guns

By comparing the launcher’s DPS against One Thousand Voices – an exotic introduced in Forsaken’s Last Wish raid – they discovered the new launcher is extremely underpowered compared to its counterpart.

In the second post, user ‘u/KuaiBan’ had a similar feeling about Eyes of Tomorrow after acquiring it, and decided to do some testing in Lost Sectors and Master Nightfalls. They tested the launcher against another exotic – the Xenophage machine gun – and had similar findings.

u/KuaiBan discovered the exotic is also experiencing reduced damage within the game’s Nightfalls, saying “After the tests, I have to conclude that Eyes of Tomorrow is acting weird in Master Nightfalls, dealing massively reduced damage for some reason.”

They went on to say that after some additional testing, Eyes of Tomorrow is being outperformed by several legendary rocket launchers as well.

Both users concluded that the new exotic is badly outclassed by both equal and lesser-quality gear in Raid and Nightfall activities.

Bug or intended behavior?

At the time of writing, Bungie has not officially responded to either Reddit thread. Players have yet to receive confirmation that the reduced damage output is intended or simply a bug that needs to be fixed.

Regardless of the root cause, the Destiny 2 community voiced their frustration loudly in the comments sections of both posts.

Responses like “God Bungie really knows how to ruin hype, don’t they,” and “I love this game . . . but I absolutely f**king hate this type of bulls**t they do,” were found frequently in the comments of both posts.

Destiny 2 players will need to wait for an response from Bungie on whether Eyes of Tomorrow is bugged or functioning as intended. Guardians should keep an eye on Bungie social media and the two Reddit threads for updates.