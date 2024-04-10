Destiny 2 community delighted after “absolutely badass” new faction reveal

Bungie pulled out all of the stops for their latest live stream, previewing what’s to come in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. One of the biggest reveals was the arrival of a new faction, and the game’s community is delighted with what they have seen so far.

Known as the Dread, the new faction bears all the hallmarks of The Witness’ creation. Current players will already be familiar with Tormentors, who play a major role as challenging antagonists in the current Lightfall expansion.

They are a significant part of the Dread faction, but Bungie revealed the wider faction and its constituent parts. Subjugators, Weavers, Attendants and Husks will all arrive with The Final Shape alongside the game’s first true flying enemy, Grims.

It seems as though these new additions have gone down spectacularly well on social media. A post on Reddit drew significant praise from the community, with many happy at how they fit into the wider lore of the game.

One said: “The Weavers and Attendants are members of the Psion Conclave that’s been built up since Chosen and payoff for Vox Obscura. I do enjoy that little touch.”

Another simply added: “They look absolutely badass.”

The Final Shape live stream has widely been seen as a big success for Bungie, who also revealed a new subclass known as Prismatic that combines many of the powers of the existing subclasses. Though it has the potential to be game-breaking, the overwhelming opinion is that it also has the potential to be immense fun, and that’s the feeling that is winning out at the moment.