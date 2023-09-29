Cyberpunk 2077 patch 2.01 set to fix corrupted PS5 saves and other bugs

Cyberpunk 2077’s 2.01 patch is “coming soon” and will address corrupted PlayStation saves, a glitch affecting The Heist mission, and more.

The 2.0 update for Cyberpunk 2077 recently went live, completely changing the game and many of its systems. Police AI received a significant overhaul, as did the Perk skill tree and in-game economy. CD Projekt Red also introduced a refined combat system, complete with the addition of vehicular combat.

It seems the game-changing update gave way to a few more problems, though. Following the 2.0 release, PS5 users reported corrupt save data issues. Those who’ve played through The Heist mission have also encountered a problem wherein V falls through the floor in an elevator.

Fortunately, the development team is aware of these issues and others; a patch will soon go live to address them all.

Here are the most important fixes coming to Cyberpunk 2077 2.01

A post on the CDPR support page notes that update 2.01 is “coming soon” to PC, PS5, and Series X|S. While there’s no due date for the next Cyberpunk 2077 patch, the developers revealed the biggest changes players can expect to see once it arrives. They’re listed as follows:

The distorted effect caused by selecting a specific dialogue option when talking to Johnny at the end of Automatic Love will no longer persist on the screen.

V will no longer die in The Heist by falling through the elevator when riding to the 42nd floor with low FPS.

Fixed an issue where the UI could show controller inputs when playing with keyboard and mouse.

Made it possible to properly switch to arms cyberware by cycling through weapons.

Gig: Breaking News will be properly triggered after approaching the quest area.

Vehicle radio volume will be adjusted so it’s not too quiet when compared to other sounds in the game.

Addressed the issue of corrupted saves on PlayStation by increasing the maximum save file size limit. Note: This won’t fix the saves corrupted before the update. If you’re experiencing the issue, keep a working save (e.g. resave it as a manual save) until 2.01 arrives.

Performance improvements for both PC and consoles, especially in the Dogtown area.

It’s worth remembering that the above changes only cover the “highlights” of Cyberpunk 2077’s forthcoming 2.01 update.

As of writing, CD Projekt Red has yet to share the more minor changes the patch will introduce.