Zywoo can fly?! DreamHack top 10 plays - Dexerto

The DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 has been delivering on all fronts with CSGO stars like s1mple, ZyWoo and more defying logic to cap off stunning play. Here are the top 10 in the event from the group stage.

The $250,000 tournament has had all kinds of action, from last-second saves to rounds that end with everyone surviving, even after the T’s plant the objective.

Gambit, Heroic, Astralis, and Na’Vi in our list and expect to see some of them again as we move deeper into the DreamHack Masters Spring playoffs.

