DreamHack Masters Spring 2021: Stream, schedule & results, groups - Dexerto

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 starts April 29, with 16 top CS:GO teams duking it out for $250,000. Here’s how you can catch the action, with the full results, groups, stream, and more right here.
- 16 teams line up for a shot at a share of $250,000 and ESL Pro Tour points at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021
- Action kicks off on April 29 with the Group Stage
- All the big names are here: Astralis, Vitality, G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, Gambit, and more.
CS:GO is in full swing for 2021 with ESL Pro League Season 13 and BLAST Spring Showdown wrapping up. There’s still plenty to watch, and the upcoming DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 is right up there.
We’ve got everything you need to know about the Intel Grand Slam event, including how to watch, the full schedule and results, and who is playing.
DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 stream
DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. Some of the games do overlap, so be sure to check out the B stream to not miss any of the action.
Advertisement
We’ve embedded them below.
Main Stream
B Stream
DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 schedule & results
DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 groups schedule: April 29 to May 2
Thursday, April 29
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group A Upper Bracket R1
|Gambit vs Fiend
|3AM
|6AM
|10AM
|Group A Upper Bracket R1
|Spirit vs G2 Esports
|3AM
|6AM
|10AM
|Group A Upper Bracket R1
|NAVI vs mousesports
|4:10AM
|7:10AM
|11:10AM
|Group A Upper Bracket R1
|FaZe vs Virtus.pro
|4:10AM
|7:10AM
|11:10AM
|Group B Upper Bracket R1
|Astralis vs Extra Salt
|5:20AM
|8:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group B Upper Bracket R1
|Complexity vs Vitality
|5:20AM
|8:20AM
|12:20PM
|Group B Upper Bracket R1
|FURIA vs BIG
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|1:30PM
|Group B Upper Bracket R1
|paiN vs Heroic
|6:30AM
|9:30AM
|1:30PM
|Group A Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:40AM
|10:40AM
|2:40PM
|Group A Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|7:40AM
|10:40AM
|2:40PM
|Group A Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:55AM
|2:55PM
|5:55PM
|Group A Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|10:55AM
|2:55PM
|5:55PM
Friday, April 30
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|11:30AM
|Group B Lower Bracket R1
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|11:30AM
|Group B Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|2:45PM
|Group A Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|2:45PM
|Group B Upper Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|6PM
|Group A Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|6PM
Saturday, May 1
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|11:30AM
|Group B Lower Bracket R2
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|2:45PM
|Group A Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|6PM
Sunday, May 2
|Group
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Group B Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|4:30AM
|7:30AM
|11:30AM
|Group A Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|2:45PM
|Group B Final
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|6PM
DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 playoffs schedule: May 7 to May 9
Friday, May 7
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|2:45PM
|Quarterfinals
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|6PM
Saturday, May 8
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|7:45AM
|10:45AM
|2:45PM
|Semifinals
|TBD vs TBD
|11AM
|2PM
|6PM
Sunday, May 9
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|GMT
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|7AM
|10AM
|2PM
DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 teams & groups
The 16 top CS:GO teams have been split into two groups for DreamHack Masters Spring 2021.
You can find their full line-ups below.
Group A
|Team
|Players
|FaZe Clan
|rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
|G2 Esports
|JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
|Gambit Esports
|nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, Hobbit
|mousesports
|ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter
|Natus Vincere
|s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T
|Team Fiend
|bubble, dream3r, v1c7oR, mar, REDSTAR
|Team Spirit
|somedieyoung, chopper, mir, magixx, degster
|Virtus.pro
|buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR
Group B
|Team
|Players
|Astralis
|device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk
|BIG
|tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
|Complexity
|blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks
|Extra Salt
|JT, Sonic, oSee, FaNg, MarKE
|FURIA
|yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, Junior
|Heroic
|stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
|paiN Gaming
|PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, saffee
|Team Vitality
|apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin