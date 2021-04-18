 DreamHack Masters Spring 2021: Stream, schedule & results, groups - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

How to watch DreamHack Masters Spring 2021: stream, schedule, teams

Published: 18/Apr/2021 8:50 Updated: 18/Apr/2021 7:29

by Andrew Amos
DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 hub
DreamHack

Share

DreamHack

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 starts April 29, with 16 top CS:GO teams duking it out for $250,000. Here’s how you can catch the action, with the full results, groups, stream, and more right here.

  • 16 teams line up for a shot at a share of $250,000 and ESL Pro Tour points at DreamHack Masters Spring 2021
  • Action kicks off on April 29 with the Group Stage
  • All the big names are here: Astralis, Vitality, G2 Esports, FaZe Clan, Gambit, and more.

CS:GO is in full swing for 2021 with ESL Pro League Season 13 and BLAST Spring Showdown wrapping up. There’s still plenty to watch, and the upcoming DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 is right up there.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Intel Grand Slam event, including how to watch, the full schedule and results, and who is playing.

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 stream

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 will be streamed on the ESL CS:GO Twitch channel. Some of the games do overlap, so be sure to check out the B stream to not miss any of the action.

Advertisement

We’ve embedded them below.

Main Stream

B Stream

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 schedule & results

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 groups schedule: April 29 to May 2

Thursday, April 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Bracket R1 Gambit vs Fiend 3AM 6AM 10AM
Group A Upper Bracket R1 Spirit vs G2 Esports 3AM 6AM 10AM
Group A Upper Bracket R1 NAVI vs mousesports 4:10AM 7:10AM 11:10AM
Group A Upper Bracket R1 FaZe vs Virtus.pro 4:10AM 7:10AM 11:10AM
Group B Upper Bracket R1 Astralis vs Extra Salt 5:20AM 8:20AM 12:20PM
Group B Upper Bracket R1 Complexity vs Vitality 5:20AM 8:20AM 12:20PM
Group B Upper Bracket R1 FURIA vs BIG 6:30AM 9:30AM 1:30PM
Group B Upper Bracket R1 paiN vs Heroic 6:30AM 9:30AM 1:30PM
Group A Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:40AM 10:40AM 2:40PM
Group A Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 7:40AM 10:40AM 2:40PM
Group A Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10:55AM 2:55PM 5:55PM
Group A Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 10:55AM 2:55PM 5:55PM

Friday, April 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 11:30AM
Group B Lower Bracket R1 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 11:30AM
Group B Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 2:45PM
Group A Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 2:45PM
Group B Upper Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM
Group A Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Saturday, May 1

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 11:30AM
Group B Lower Bracket R2 TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 2:45PM
Group A Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Sunday, May 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 4:30AM 7:30AM 11:30AM
Group A Final TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 2:45PM
Group B Final TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 playoffs schedule: May 7 to May 9

Friday, May 7

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 2:45PM
Quarterfinals TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Saturday, May 8

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 7:45AM 10:45AM 2:45PM
Semifinals TBD vs TBD 11AM 2PM 6PM

Sunday, May 9

Stage Match PT ET GMT
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 7AM 10AM 2PM

DreamHack Masters Spring 2021 teams & groups

The 16 top CS:GO teams have been split into two groups for DreamHack Masters Spring 2021.

You can find their full line-ups below.

Group A

Team Players
FaZe Clan rain, coldzera, broky, Twistzz, karrigan
G2 Esports JaCkz, AmaNEk, nexa, huNter-, NiKo
Gambit Esports nafany, sh1ro, interz, Ax1Le, Hobbit
mousesports ropz, frozen, Bymas, acoR, dexter
Natus Vincere s1mple, electronic, Boombl4, Perfecto, B1T
Team Fiend bubble, dream3r, v1c7oR, mar, REDSTAR
Team Spirit somedieyoung, chopper, mir, magixx, degster
Virtus.pro buster, qikert, Jame, SANJI, YEKINDAR

Group B

Team Players
Astralis device, dupreeh, Xyp9x, gla1ve, Magisk
BIG tabseN, tiziaN, XANTARES, syrsoN, k1to
Complexity blameF, RUSH, k0nfig, poizon, jks
Extra Salt JT, Sonic, oSee, FaNg, MarKE
FURIA yuurih, arT, VINI, KSCERATO, Junior
Heroic stavn, cadiaN, TeSeS, refrezh, sjuush
paiN Gaming PKL, biguzera, hardzao, NEKIZ, saffee
Team Vitality apEX, ZywOo, shox, misutaaa, Kyojin
Advertisement
Advertisement