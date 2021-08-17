Who’s the next s1mple?

For the better part of CS:GO’s history, s1mple has been the game’s best player, and debatably the GOAT of all Counter-Strike. But there are always potential usurpers waiting in the wings.

Despite challenges from the likes of dev1ce, ZywOo, coldzera and kennyS, NAVI’s AWP King reigns supreme — for now.

But there are at least two potential contenders for his crown, as both m0NESY and Mouz NXT’s torzsi could have the skills to establish themselves as CSGO legends.

The big question is, do either have what it takes to overtake s1mple?

