Alex reportedly returning to pro CSGO to lead new FunPlus Phoenix roster

Former Vitality star Alex ‘Alex’ McMeekin is reportedly set to return to professional CS:GO, helping lead a new FunPlus Phoenix roster. Alex stepped back in March 2020, citing “personal reasons.”

The British leader was a core part of Vitality’s CS:GO roster, right as they launched their renaissance in 2019. He helped the team reach #2 in the CS:GO World Rankings, behind star squad Astralis, picking up seven trophies along the way.

However, entering into 2020, the team failed to find the same success, falling out of IEM Katowice in 9-12th. Alex decided to take a step back, citing personal reasons with excessive travel and a packed schedule.

“The demanding lifestyle of a high level professional CS:GO player wasn’t fitting him anymore,” Vitality said in a statement back in March.

The light has reportedly been rekindled for Alex, though. With a shift to online play, travel isn’t as much of a worry, and he might have found his way back into the professional scene at the right time.

The star IGL is reportedly heading up a new-look FunPlus Phoenix roster, according to insider DeKay. FPX have approached Vitality to talk about Alex’s buyout, which was previously reported to be as high as $600,000.

FPX’s two stints in CS:GO have been far from successful. They picked up Danish roster Heroic, but the deal fell through after Patrik ‘es3tag’ Hansen chose to move to Astralis. The roster never played a game under the FPX banner.

Their second roster, the former Bad News Bears team, was only a temporary endeavor for the remainder of Flashpoint Season 1.

FPX have been slowly expanding into Europe. They picked up the European Valorant roster ZyppanGoKill, who finished second in their first event under the Chinese organization’s banner, Allied Esports Odyssey.

Alex was also linked to FaZe back in July, coming in to replace youngster Aurimas ‘Bymas’ Pipiras. However, the organization opted to pick up Kjaerbye, confirming the signing on August 11.

FPX are yet to confirm the rumors. We will update you as more information becomes available.