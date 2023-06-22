Team Liquid part ways with EliGE after eight years with CSGO team

Team Liquid has announced that the esports organization has parted ways with one of its veteran CS:GO team members, Jonathan ‘EliGE’ Jablonowski, as it rebuilds its roster around European talent.

Team Liquid has confirmed plans to change its CS:GO roster from North America to Europe after announcing it is parting ways with long-time team member EliGE. The organization also announced the addition of Bulgarian pro Aleks ‘⁠Rainwaker⁠’ Petrov and Russian competitor Robert ‘Patsi’ Isyanov.

With the retirement of Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella, the Team Liquid squad now only has two North American players on its roster. The team will presumably compete in European RMR events moving forward.

EliGE started playing for Team Liquid in 2015 and has seen the highs and lows of North American competition in his time with the team.

“We feel deep gratitude to Jon and his time on TL, from a young talent to a mature adult who has helped us achieve our biggest moments: winning the Grand Slam, reaching many playoff stages, even creating one of the greatest CS memes,” Team Liquid said in its announcement.

Team Liquid and EliGE part ways after almost a decade together

EliGE was one of the longest-standing members of Team Liquid across its esports teams and creator lineups. The player was even given an ownership stake in the company in 2021.

The North American player has been one of the best players to come out of the region and has been featured on HLTV’s top 20 rankings five times since 2017.

With Team Liquid, EliGE won the Intel Grand Slam in 2019, the Americas Minor Championship in 2018 and multiple ESL Pro League seasons. EliGE also helped Liquid make multiple CS:GO Major appearances.

The player has yet to comment publicly about the move at the time of writing. His next team is unknown, but multiple North American-based organizations are expected to try to snatch the player up before the competitive circuit resumes.

Team Liquid’s roster is now:

Patsi

Rainwaker

Mareks ‘YEKINDAR’ Gaļinskis

Joshua ‘oSee’ Ohm

Keith ‘NAF’ Markovic