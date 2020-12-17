Super syrsoN: BIG shock Vitality & Astralis I Richard Lewis reacts at IEM Global Challenge

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive’s latest patch on December 17 has finally added a long-requested “donate” feature, drawing inspiration from Valorant. A number of changes to new maps Apollo and Elysion were shipped as well.

Operation Broken Fang has given CS:GO players some long-awaited attention and new content from Valve. The new operation has breathed some life into the FPS title, with a host of new maps, skins, and content for players to grind for.

However, that’s not all. Valve are actually putting some nice quality of life changes into CS:GO to make the experience better.

First it was stat trackers in the new Broken Fang update. Now, Valve is adding a new Donate feature, similar to Valorant’s request feature, CS:GO players can now use.

Release Notes for today are up. We've updated Broken Fang Agents, fixed bugs associated with incorrect star progression, and added a donation key (CTRL) when purchasing a weapon to donate to teammates without dropping your primary weapon. This and more: https://t.co/DVfCkfQwRb — CS:GO (@CSGO) December 18, 2020

New Donate feature added to CS:GO

The Donate feature in CS:GO allows players to buy weapons for their allies without having to do a juggling act. All players need to do is hold down the “buy menu donation key,” default bound to Control, and buy a gun.

This will donate your weapon to an ally without the need of dropping your own one. It’s a basic feature for now, but one that will still be used by CS:GO players.

The next evolution of this would be a request and sell feature ⁠— just like Valorant ⁠— but there’s no timeline for this to be implemented.

Map fixes for Apollo, Elysion, more

Outside of the new Donate feature, no major game-changing updates were shipped. However, a few of the new maps were updated after a couple of weeks of release.

Apollo is a bit less CT sided now, with less cover across popular angles and the spawn to “make it easier to clear.” Elysion has had a number of pixelwalks patched out too that let players get to places they weren’t meant to.

Anubis and Guard were also changed, but they were simpler updates. Valve even gave a shoutout to YouTuber 3kliksphilip, who is bound to find “some other minor things” on Anubis.

You can find the full CS:GO December 17 update patch notes here.

CS:GO December 17 patch notes

Operation Broken Fang

Adjusted first person arm models for Operation Broken Fang agents.

Adjusted end of match animations for Operation Broken Fang master agents.

Fixed a bug that could allow extra stars to be earned from missions. Going forward players will be correctly limited to receiving the total number of stars available from all unlocked cards.

Kick player vote is now disabled in Broken Fang Premier pick/ban arenas.

Fixed kill distance in missions UI to be correctly rounded for display.

Miscellaneous

Added 2021 Service Medal to be awarded for outstanding service and achievement starting from January 1, 2021 GMT.

Donate weapons to teammates in need! Hold the buy menu donation key (CTRL by default) when purchasing a weapon to donate to teammates without dropping your primary weapon. You can change the “Buy Menu Donation Key” in settings.

Game settings now have a search box to quickly find and jump to any setting or key binding.

Zeus restrictions in Casual, Wingman, and Competitive modes are now the same as all other weapons.

Adjusted Retakes clip areas in Inferno, Mirage, Nuke, Train, and Vertigo

Maps

Guard

Repacked radar

Elysion

Fixed a pixelwalk outside on the glass.

Fixed a pixelwalk on the Elysion sign on A site

Fixed a pixelwalk on the umbrellas outside.

Fixed the pixelwalks on the doorframes

Players were able to jump on top of the A sign on A site

Player were able to jump on top of the small palm plant

Players were able to 2 man boost outside and see into the site from an unfair position

Players were able to run boost on the windows railing on A site

The ladder outside has been removed

Reduced the foilage outside, players were able to hide

Waterfalls have been deleted from the white walls. Caused the smoke to become see through.

Apollo

Reduced props that draw for people on very low and low settings to hopefully help FPS levels across the map. (Thanks Shavitish)

Reduced CT spawn Cover to make it easier to clear

Improved model shuttle collsions to make walking over nicer

Reduced non-designed headpeaks across map (Thanks CF-166)

Fixed car fade in CT spawn (Thanks Sylikoira)

Fixed a few boost exploits

Updated to radar to a more simple single layer one

Reduced foliage over key angle (Near moonroom/CT spawn)

Fixed a number of grammar and spelling mistakes (Thanks Dogman15 + Marisakiri)

Anubis