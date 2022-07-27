Sources: G2 set to sign jks to CSGO team

Luís Mira . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

G2 Esports are on the verge of completing the signing of Complexity benched rifler Justin ‘jks’ Savage, sources have told Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

The news finally ends jks’ protracted search for a new team, with the Australian player having spent the last eight months on Complexity’s bench after the North American organization decided to pull the plug on the ‘Juggernaut’ project.

He will fill the void created by the imminent departure of Audric ‘JACKZ’ Jug, who has been given permission to explore his options during the summer break, according to a July 17 report by 1pv.fr.

G2 are also in the market for a new in-game leader after telling Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen that he could seek a future elsewhere after just seven months with the squad.

ESL In February, jks helped FaZe win IEM Katowice as a stand-in

G2’s decision to revamp their lineup during the break comes after a disappointing end to the season. After failing to make the playoffs at PGL Major Antwerp, the team showed no signs of figuring things out as they finished IEM Dallas in 5th-6th place, BLAST Premier Spring Final in 3rd-4th place, and IEM Cologne 2022 in 9th-12th place.

As the team’s season came to an end after the loss to NIP in Cologne, G2 owner Carlos ‘ocelote’ Rodríguez Santiago said on Twitter that he had “lots of thinking to do” about the future of the squad, which has failed to deliver on the hype generated by the high-profile transfer of Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač from FaZe in October 2020.

G2 will hope that the signing of jks, a two-time HLTV.org Top 20 player of the year, can be the first step on the road toward redemption. In February, jks showed no signs of rustiness as he helped FaZe to win IEM Katowice. The 26-year-old, who stood in for Robin ‘⁠ropz⁠’ Kool and Håvard ‘⁠rain⁠’ Nygaard throughout the tournament, became the first Australian to win a top-tier event in CS:GO.