Sources: ENCE target valde to finalize CSGO lineup

OG benched CS:GO player Valdemar ‘valde’ Bjørn Vangså has emerged as a strong candidate to join ENCE’s team ahead of the new season, multiple sources have told Dexerto.

The Danish player has jumped to the front of the queue in terms of transfer targets as ENCE are in the market for a replacement for Lotan ‘Spinx’ Giladi, who is on the brink of completing a move to Vitality.

valde is one of a number of players that ENCE have considered for the vacant role on their team, sources said. Free agent Janusz ‘Snax’ Pogorzelski, who filled in for Spinx at IEM Dallas, Sprout’s Laurențiu ‘lauNX’ Țârlea, and Endpoint’s Guy ‘Nertz’ Iluz are also among the cadre of players who have been on ENCE’s radar.

Stephanie Lindgren/ESL Gaming via ESPAT ENCE are still in the market for a replacement for Vitality-bound Spinx

If the move comes to fruition, valde will become the second player to join ENCE in the off-season. As HLTV.org reported, the Finnish organization is on the brink of unveiling Alvaro ‘SunPayus’ Garcia as its new AWPer to replace Olek ‘hades’ Miskiewicz, who has been moved to the bench.

Making “the right decisions”

valde burst onto the Danish CS:GO scene in 2016 and quickly rose through the ranks. He played for Heroic for nearly a year before joining North, the high-profile esports project from Danish football club F.C. Copenhagen.

In late 2019, valde signed with OG just as the famous Dota 2 organization was entering CS:GO. The international team, which also featured players like Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen and Nathan ‘NBK-‘ Schmitt, came close to winning trophies but struggled to find a blueprint for sustained success.

João Ferreira for PGL valde stepped down from OG in May after over two years with the team

After another disappointing season that saw the team fail to qualify for PGL Major Antwerp, valde reached an agreement with OG to explore new opportunities. In an exclusive interview with Dexerto, valde, 27, highlighted the importance of choosing the right destination. “I’m at a stage where I need to make the right decisions,” he said.

On ENCE, valde would reunite with Marco ‘Snappi’ Pfeiffer, his teammate on multiple squads between 2016 and 2017.