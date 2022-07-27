Sources: Vitality close in on Spinx deal

Luís Mira . Last updated: Jul 27, 2022

Vitality are in advanced talks with ENCE over the transfer of Lotan ‘Spinx’ Giladi, sources have told Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

Sources said that there has been a breakthrough in talks between the two organizations and that a deal is close at hand.

Spinx has been Vitality’s primary target for a summer reinforcement as the French organization looks to replace Kévin ‘⁠misutaaa⁠’ Rabier after a disappointing season.

Adela Sznajder/ESL Gaming via ESPAT Vitality close in on Spinx as they look to move on from misutaaa

Vitality made waves in the CS:GO scene with the additions of Peter ‘⁠dupreeh⁠’ Rasmussen, Emil ‘⁠Magisk’ Reif, and head coach Danny ‘⁠zonic⁠’ Sørensen. But the team has fallen short of the high expectations generated by these moves, making one deep LAN run in their first seven months together, at the BLAST Premier Spring Final, where they lost to NAVI in the final.

Spinx has been instrumental in ENCE’s success this season, averaging a team-high 1.17 HLTV rating on LAN. The international team reached the semi-finals of PGL Major Antwerp and the grand final of ESL Pro League Season 15 and IEM Dallas (where Janusz ‘Snax’ Pogorzelski filled in for Spinx).

In June, ENCE moved up to No.2 in HLTV’s world rankings, matching the highest ranking that was achieved by the Finnish organization’s previous team, in July 2019.

If the transfer goes through, Spinx will make his Vitality debut in the BLAST Premier Fall Groups, the first LAN event of the new season, scheduled for August 19-28.