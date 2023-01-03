LIVE: CSGO transfer news: All roster changes and rumors

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

A number of teams in the CS:GO scene are looking to fine-tune their lineups going into the new season. Keep up to date with all roster changes and rumors right here.

While typically not as busy as the summer break, the winter off-season period is used by some organizations to bolster their squads before the new season officially begins.

The BLAST Premier Spring Groups, which will take place around the last two weeks of January, will mark the beginning of 2023’s competitive season at the highest level. Before the end of the month, ESL will host the 2023 edition of IEM Katowice, with 24 teams in attendance and $1 million in prize money.

Article continues after ad

Below you can find all the latest transfer news and rumors in the CS:GO scene. The article will be updated as more roster changes are announced or reported.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Latest CSGO roster changes and rumors:

January 3

HONORIS have handed a trial to lunAtic, who replaces Grashog in the starting lineup.

Former ENCE AWPer hades will join 9INE to round out their roster, according to rumors in Poland.

January 2

Fluxo are close to signing ARCTIC’s history in a deal worth approximately $93,000, according to Dust2 Brasil. Fluxo turned to history, an 18-year-old Brazilian player, after missing out on nqz, who is reportedly joining 00 Nation.

Cloud9 are closing in on the signing of Virtus.pro’s buster, according to HLTV.org. The Kazakhstani player will replace interz.

January 1

Boombl4 has announced that he is a free agent after parting ways with NAVI. The Russian captain will reportedly create a new team under BetBoom.

December 30

Veteran coach Björn ‘THREAT’ Pers has stepped down from his role as NIP’s Technical Director.

NAVI have parted ways with sdy, who had been part of the team since June. Academy graduate npl is now part of the starting lineup after playing for the team at the BLAST Premier World Final as part of a rotation with sdy.

Apeks have announced that kyxsan has been acquired from Apeks. The Macedonian player has signed a one-year contract with the organization.

December 25

suNny has announced that he is a free agent after being released from his contract with TITANS.

December 23

Imperial are looking to sign JOTA from MIBR to replace veteran fer, according to Dust2 Brasil.

December 22

Astralis have confirmed the signing of 19-year-old Buzz, who joins from MASONIC.

ENCE have parted ways with Polish player hades, who had been on the bench since August.

December 21