Sources: nicoodoz set to leave Fnatic CSGO team

Fnatic AWPer Nico ‘nicoodoz’ Tamjidi is currently exploring his options as a rebuild is in the works in the team, sources told Dexerto.

The Danish AWPer is not part of the plans for the new season as Fnatic continue to test different options for the team as part of a summer reshuffle of their roster.

nicoodoz joined Fnatic in June 2022 alongside his Copenhagen Flames teammate Fredrik ‘⁠roeJ’ Jørgensen. He has averaged a 1.08 HLTV rating and 1.03 Impact since joining the team, which ended the season with a last-place finish at IEM Dallas.

João Ferreira/Dexerto nicoodoz joined Fnatic in 2022 after leaving Copenhagen Flames

Recent rumors have credited Fnatic with an interest in two different AWPers: Aurélien ‘afro’ Drapier, formerly of LDLC, and Erkhan ‘gokushima’ Bagynanov, who plays for Russian team HOTU.

More players could be on their way out of Fnatic soon, with rumors suggesting the team might be retaining as few as two players. Sources told Dexerto that, despite earlier rumors that ⁠roeJ could be leaving the team, the 29-year-old is likely to remain with Fnatic.

Fnatic will begin the new season at IEM Cologne, where they will start in the Play-In Stage. The team is also slated to compete at Gamers8, the $1 million competition that will be held as part of Saudi Arabia’s gaming festival.