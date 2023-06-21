Sources: NAVI in talks with GamerLegion over CSGO star iM

NAVI are locked in talks with GamerLegion over the transfer of rising CSGO star Mihai ‘iM’ Ivan, sources told Dexerto and 1pv.fr.

Talks over a deal are still at an early stage as the two organizations are still some way apart in their valuation of the player, sources said.

Earlier on June 21, Blix.gg reported that NAVI are close to signing Lithuanian player Justinas ‘jL’ Lekavicius from Apeks. According to 1pv.fr, NAVI are also in talks with NIP over the transfer of benched in-game leader Aleksi ‘Aleksib’ Virolainen.

Dexerto revealed on June 17 that NAVI were parting ways with Andrii ‘npl’ Kukharskyi and were “seriously considering” turning their team into an international roster. Since then, rumors have been swirling about NAVI also moving on from Denis ‘electroNic’ Sharipov and Ilya ‘Perfecto’ Zalutskiy. According to 1pv.fr, however, nothing is set in stone regarding the future of the Russian duo.

Michal Konkol/BLAST iM played a key role as GamerLegion finished second at the Paris Major

iM’s stock has risen considerably since GamerLegion’s second-place finish at the BLAST.tv Paris Major. The Romanian rifler was in the race for the MVP medal until the end of the tournament, where he averaged an impressive 1.25 HLTV rating and 1.35 Impact.

If the deal goes through, iM will be the second player to leave GamerLegion in the summer, following in the footsteps of in-game leader Kamil ‘siuhy’ Szkaradek, who is on his way back to MOUZ.