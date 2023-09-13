NRG remove ardiis from VCT database amid NAVI links

NRG duelist Ardis ‘ardiis’ Svarenieks is seemingly on the brink of joining NAVI after being removed from the VCT contract database.

Since the Valorant transfer window opened on September 11, the Valorant community has been paying close attention to the VCT contract database, hoping to get insight into the latest transfer dealings in the scene.

Players with expiring contracts have been removed from the database, though it doesn’t necessarily mean that they won’t be re-signing with their organizations. Some players might be engaged in discussions about a contract renewal, while others might be exploring their options before making a decision.

Late on Tuesday, ardiis’ name was removed from the contract database, all but confirming that he is on his way out of NRG. He has a contract with the North American organization until the end of 2024.

ardiis has been strongly linked with a return to EMEA to play for NAVI, who are reportedly moving away from Turkish star Mehmet ‘cNed’ İpek after a disappointing season.

ardiis looks poised to join NAVI

The imminent move to NAVI will see ardiis reunite with his former FunPlus Phoenix teammates, with whom he notably won VCT 2022 Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen and placed fourth at Valorant Champions 2022.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games ardiis looks set to reunite with ANGE1 on NAVI

At the end of the 2022 season, ardiis signed with NRG, while the rest of the squad went to NAVI. He found success hard to come by with the North American team, which finished 5th-8th at VCT LOCK//IN, fourth at VCT Masters Tokyo, and 9th-12th at Valorant Champions 2023.

Keep track of all the changes in the Valorant scene with our off-season rostermania tracker.