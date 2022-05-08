Shox Explains What nitr0 REALLY Brings to Team Liquid | CSGO Interview

Before the PGL Antwerp CS:GO Major kicks off on May 9, veteran player Richard ‘shox’ Papillon sat down with Dexerto for an exclusive interview, where he discusses what his new in-game leader Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella brings to Team Liquid.

With Nicholas ‘nitr0’ Cannella returning to competitive Counter-Strike, once again competing under the Team Liquid banner, shox explains in his interview what his new in-game leader brings to the team.

As one of just a few players to compete at every Counter-Strike Major ever held, shox will look to continue his legacy as one of the world’s best at the PGL Antwerp Major.

