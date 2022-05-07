Grim: “Stewie2k Upset Me… I’m Proving Him Wrong!” | CSGO Interview

Before the PGL Antwerp CSGO Major kicks off, Grim of Complexity sat down with Dexerto for an exclusive interview about leaving Team Liquid, drama with Stewie2k, and more.

Grim opened up in this new interview about his goals for the upcoming Major, but also about leaving Team Liquid and the drama between him and Stewie2k before he left the org.

Grim also spoke about how Complexity has let him show off his Counter Strike skills more, now that he’s playing alongside JT, FaNg, floppy, and junior.

