Richard Lewis: Dev1ce’s shock move will ruin Astralis - Dexerto

Shocked by CS:GO legend dev1ce’s move to Ninjas in Pyjamas, Richard Lewis explains why his former team, Astralis, will crumble after five years spent centered around dev1ce’s absurd AWP highlight reel.

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive has a decorated history as an esport, so it’s no small feat when Lewis describes the dev1ce move as ”probably one of the biggest roster moves we’ve ever had in CS:GO history.”

While many knew that Astralis could make changes due to a performance dip, few expected dev1ce to be involved. Without him, Lewis is concerned for the team’s outlook: “It completely ruins Astralis.”

Advertisement

Discover more: How RpK Became a Counter-Strike legend