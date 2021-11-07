Refrezh: “NiKo is so annoying!” | PGL CSGO Major Interview

Heroic faced a strong G2 Esports at the end of their PGL Major run and Danish talent Ismail ‘refrezh’ Ali gave an insight for the rest of Stockholm’s competitive landscape.

Refrezh and the rest of his team put up brilliant performances throughout the Major. The 23-year-old was proud of Heroic’s time in Stockholm though it wasn’t meant to be their time to lift a trophy.

He had great things to say about G2, especially about Nikola ‘NiKo’ Kovač. Though he was a nuisance for Heroic in the semifinals, they might need to dig deeper for the PGL Major Grand Finals to challenge tournament favorites, NAVI.