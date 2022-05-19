Pop Flash: “ZywOo will always be in s1mple’s shadow!” | CSGO Major Review

The Pop Flash collective ran through the PGL Antwerp Major 2022 ahead of the Champions Stage finale, which will award the first premier CSGO title of the year and the biggest take from the $1,000,000 pot.

Hosts Auguste ‘Semmler’ Massonnat, Duncan ‘Thorin’ Shields, and Richard Lewis were underwhelmed by some of the performances in the first couple rounds of the Major.

The Pop Flash gang ran through the biggest headlines in the one-hour cast, like French star Mathieu ‘ZywOo’ Herbaut and Vitality’s performance, major format issues in the event, as well as a look ahead to the playoffs.

